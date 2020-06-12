Freiheit: Number of new positive cases of COVID-19 on downward trend

A downward trend in the number of positive cases of COVID-19 was reported by Kenosha County Health Director Jen Freiheit this week.
“Our numbers have been slightly trending downward,” she said.
Last week there were 70 new positive cases countywide. This week there were only 45 new positive cases reported, increasing the total positive cases from 1,294 Monday to 1,342 by Friday.
The number of COVID-19 deaths remained at 37 this week, and at least two COVID-19 patients were released from local hospitals after long stays and transferred to rehabilitation centers for further recovery.
“We’re certainly hoping it continues in that direction,” Freiheit said. “We need another week to see if any of these peaceful protests and other mass gatherings have produced any amount of transmission. We are watching that very closely and tracking that data.”
Statewide, the total number people who tested positive for COVID-19 and are considered to have recovered increased to 71% Friday.
Freheit also reported “a very unfortunate error” that resulted in the laboratory being unable to process 170 of the 843 tests samples collected at the public testing site manned by the Wisconsin National Guard at Westosha-Central High School last week.
The error was discovered after people who had not gotten their results called into the Health Department. The National Guard reopened the testing site at Westosha-Central Friday to help those 170 people get retested. They were also given the option of being tested at the Kenosha Community Health Center drive-through site at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha.
It is unclear how many people affected by the laboratory error actually will get retested. At least one person who contacted the Kenosha News this week said he is back to work, is asymptomatic and doesn’t want to go through the testing experience again.
Moving forward, Freiheit said the Health Department is looking to increase working with business owners to boost testing at workplaces.
She said the public health staff, many of whom are nurses at area schools, are “awaiting guidance” from the state Department of Public Instruction in order to help districts prepare for the possible return to in-person instruction in the fall.
