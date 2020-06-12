Freiheit: Number of new positive cases of COVID-19 on downward trend

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A downward trend in the number of positive cases of COVID-19 was reported by Kenosha County Health Director Jen Freiheit this week.

“Our numbers have been slightly trending downward,” she said.

Last week there were 70 new positive cases countywide. This week there were only 45 new positive cases reported, increasing the total positive cases from 1,294 Monday to 1,342 by Friday.

The number of COVID-19 deaths remained at 37 this week, and at least two COVID-19 patients were released from local hospitals after long stays and transferred to rehabilitation centers for further recovery.

“We’re certainly hoping it continues in that direction,” Freiheit said. “We need another week to see if any of these peaceful protests and other mass gatherings have produced any amount of transmission. We are watching that very closely and tracking that data.”

Statewide, the total number people who tested positive for COVID-19 and are considered to have recovered increased to 71% Friday.