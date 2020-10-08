Freiheit urges Kenoshans to follow state order

“These folks are working around the clock to keep us all safe and to care for our loved ones and are risking their own health and safety to do so,” Evers said. “Now they can’t stay home. That’s why it’s critical, perhaps now more than ever, that Wisconsinites step up and stay home as much as you are able.”

Number hospitalized is growing daily

Wisconsin Department of Health deputy secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said Thursday the number of people hospitalized statewide is growing by about 70 patients per day.

“If this continues, our hospitals will soon be out of beds,” Willems Van Dijk said, adding just over one month ago the state had fewer than 200 hospitalized and as of Thursday had 907 in hospitals.

Evers announced this week a 530-bed field hospital will open at State Fair Park next Wednesday to alleviate the burden on hospitals in the Fox Valley and northern Wisconsin where some facilities have few open beds.

The state-run facility will serve patients who need help but aren’t in need of hospital-level care, Evers said. This includes those transitioning out of hospitals, who require less care.

The number of total positive COVID-19 cases statewide Thursday was 3,132 more than Wednesday.