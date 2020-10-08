Freiheit urges Kenoshans to follow state order

As Wisconsin posted a record-setting 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 in a 24-hour period Thursday, Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit urged residents and business owners to comply with the statewide order issued by Gov. Tony Evers that limits public gatherings.
“Just as the Safer-at-Home Order played a significant role in lessening the growth of cases earlier this year, this new order will help us to keep COVID-19 under control in Kenosha County and across Wisconsin,” Freiheit said, adding it will save lives.
The order prohibits groups larger than 25 percent of an indoor space’s occupancy limit, as determined by the local municipality. It applies to indoor spaces that are accessible to the general public, such as stores, restaurants, bars, fitness facilities, and other businesses.
It does not apply to outdoor spaces or private gatherings in private residences, although Freiheit urges the public to still use social distancing and masks in these situations.
Evers issued the order as Wisconsin last week experienced the third highest rate of new COVID-19 cases and the third highest total of new cases in the nation. It took effect at 8 a.m. Thursday and ends Nov. 6 at midnight.
Evers said Thursday this will not only help stop the spread of the virus, thereby reducing the number of those hospitalized, but also will protect front line healthcare workers.
“These folks are working around the clock to keep us all safe and to care for our loved ones and are risking their own health and safety to do so,” Evers said. “Now they can’t stay home. That’s why it’s critical, perhaps now more than ever, that Wisconsinites step up and stay home as much as you are able.”
Number hospitalized is growing daily
Wisconsin Department of Health deputy secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said Thursday the number of people hospitalized statewide is growing by about 70 patients per day.
“If this continues, our hospitals will soon be out of beds,” Willems Van Dijk said, adding just over one month ago the state had fewer than 200 hospitalized and as of Thursday had 907 in hospitals.
Evers announced this week a 530-bed field hospital will open at State Fair Park next Wednesday to alleviate the burden on hospitals in the Fox Valley and northern Wisconsin where some facilities have few open beds.
The state-run facility will serve patients who need help but aren’t in need of hospital-level care, Evers said. This includes those transitioning out of hospitals, who require less care.
The number of total positive COVID-19 cases statewide Thursday was 3,132 more than Wednesday.
“This is the highest single day case count,” Willems Van Dijk said.
The number of deaths statewide increased by 10, to a total of 1,424. Willems Van Dijk said the 7-day average of daily deaths has doubled.
Health officer: We must do all we can
In Kenosha County, the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 grew to 3,875 Thursday, up 57 from 3,818 Wednesday. A total of 68 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Kenosha County.
There were 13 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Kenosha County Thursday.
“We have limited resources, in terms of our hospital capacity and health care workforce staffing,” Freiheit said. “Doing all that we can to limit the spread of the virus will allow us to continue managing the flow of cases as effectively as possible.”
Freiheit said too many lives have already been lost to a preventable virus that remains without a vaccine and has limited therapy options.
“With increased spread in our community comes the heightened risk that our most vulnerable populations will get sick,” Freiheit said. “Complying with the statewide order is one more thing we can do to help protect one another.”
Freiheit noted that other states that have implemented similar restrictions in response to growing numbers of COVID-19 cases did see their numbers decrease.
“We all want to see a return to normalcy in our day-to-day lives, but that will not happen until we permanently bend the curve of cases in our county and our state,” Freiheit said. “That’s why it’s so important to make some sacrifices now, so that we can save lives, prevent illness, and put our community on a sustainable path to recovery from this pandemic.”
For frequently updated information about COVID-19 cases in Kenosha County, plus details on measures people can take to protect themselves from the virus, visit the Kenosha County COVID-19 Information Hub website at www.kenoshacounty.org/covid-19.
A frequently updated list of COVID-19 testing sites in and around Kenosha County is also available at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/2058/COVID-19-Testing-Locations.
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Here are photos sent to the Kenosha News by our readers showing us what they're doing at home to keep moving forward and pass the time during …
new mask
Linda Pleuger
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!