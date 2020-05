Friday Night Lights

The lights at Bradford Stadium are lit up as people pass by and honk on 39th Ave. Friday night. The three Kenosha high school football stadiums — Bradford, Ameche Field and Jaskwhich Stadium — were lit at 8:20 p.m. (20:20 in military time) for 20 minutes and 20 seconds on Friday night to honor high school athletes unable to compete during the spring of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was coordinated as part of the #BeTheLightWI campaign that's taking place around the state.