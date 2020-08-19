Full meeting coverage: KUSD board approves reopening plans

Parent Matt Henby, whose children attend Prairie Lane, said his family was strongly considering leaving the district. A president of a firefighter’s union, he took issue with the KEA and teachers who could shop at Walmart with hundreds of other shoppers, but not be in classrooms to teach.

“Members of the board doing what KEA wants should be ashamed of themselves,” he said. “The damage you’re causing to our children keeping them in 100% virtual environment is real … knowing that you are forcing parents to choose whether to support their family or stay at home and do the job of a teacher is wrong.”

Forging ahead

Duncan said that contrary to the emails and comments, the board wasn’t acting out of pressure from the KEA, and he said he was saddened by criticisms placed on the union.

Kathy Andrysiak Montemurro, KEA vice president, said that the district must “forge ahead” despite the misdirected anger of individuals. She thanked the board majority that previously put the safety of staff and students first by voting on an all virtual start to the year.