Two fundraisers for the family of the 3-year-old Pleasant Prairie boy who was killed Sunday have been set up to help pay for medical and funeral expenses.

Brody Taylor Edmonds, born Oct. 8, 2019, died at Froedtert South Hospital on Sunday. Those wishing to donate can go to the gofundme or Meal Train, both organized by Jan Herman. The gofundme can be found at gofund.me/505cb973. The Meal Train can be found at mealtrain.com/r24zk7.

Brody was the son of Justin and Crystal Edmonds. His hobbies were dancing, trucks and animals, especially horses. He is survived by his parents Justin and Crystal; siblings Bailey, Teagan, Tristan, Brandon and Fallon; as well as his grandparents, aunts and uncle.

Brody was killed after being struck while trying to retrieve a ball in front of a pickup truck parked in the driveway of his family’s residence. The driver was unaware of the child’s presence as the vehicle pulled forward according to a release by the Pleasant Prairie Police Department.