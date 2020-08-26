Fundraisers underway for Kenoshans affected by riots

Hi, I am Nicole Tomsich from Kenosha. This is my families story. On Monday August 24 the apartment that my Granddaughters live in was burnt down during the riots here in Kenosha. They lost everything, including their two kittens who unfortunately were unable to be saved. Among those displaced were my two grandchildren, their mother and father and their other grandmother. I'm organizing this fundraiser in hopes of raising enough money to help them start over. They literally lost everything. They will need to find a new home immediately and they need all the essentials. Furniture, bedding, a crib, beds, clothing, shoes, winter apparels, anything you could possibly think of. Please if anyone has anything to spare, donate and share this. Times are so hard right now with the covid crisis and now with our city being burned down, even more tragic. Even if you can't donate please at least share this with everyone you know. These children mean the world to me and my heart aches for the entire family involved. God will make a way. Thank you and God bless.