Future teachers adapting in strange times

“This is something they’ll experience. I have four students in that class who will be student-teaching in the fall, and I said, ‘You might end up student-teaching remotely.’ ... I tried to make this experience meaningful, not just for the moment but for their future as well.”

Paul, who has nine children ranging from 20 years old to three months and has been involved in the Carthage program since its inception, said the experience for the home schoolers certainly was beneficial.

“It was great, because a lot of them haven’t seen each other,” she said. “Just because we home school, they’re still used to seeing each other at our group events and things somewhat regularly, and it was all canceled.

“We had been in the middle of our spring enrichment schedule. They were all so excited to see each other and then it was pulled out from under us. They got to see their friends in their age group, they got to interact with (Johnson), and then they got to meet the cool college kids and learn some things.”

Junior Rachel Walecki, a secondary physical education major, said she is pleased to have this new skill available to her moving forward.