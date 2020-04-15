Garage fire forces occupants out of home; no injuries reported

Salem Lakes and Bristol fire departments, and other agencies were on the scene of the 8:17 p.m. blaze that was discovered coming from an attached garage at 8635 234th Ave., according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department. The property is located just west of Montgomery Lake and north of Highway AH.

Sgt. Ryan Markowski said no injuries were reported and it was not known how many people were in the residence at the time. While the fire was under control, fire personnel were still at the scene nearly three hours later investigating, he said. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.