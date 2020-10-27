 Skip to main content
Gas main break at Somers apartment complex
A construction crew accidently cut a natural gas line at a Somers apartment complex Tuesday morning, prompting the Somers Fire Department to evacuate construction crews and to ask residents to stay inside.

Fire Chief Carson Wilkinson said the department was called to the Hawthorn Apartments, 5831 10th Place off Green Bay Road, at 9:15 a.m.

“We evacuated the area that is still under construction and we sheltered in place the residents that were in their apartments,” he said.

Fire Department crews also blocked off access to the area as We Energies made repairs to the damaged gas line.

No one was injured.

Wilkinson said the fire department was on the scene until about 10:40 a.m.

