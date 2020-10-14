Gateway plans Adult Learner Fair for 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday

When life’s events happen, sometimes adult learners who hoped to finish a college degree on their way to a new career is put on hold. Returning to their educational pursuit can be difficult.

But Gateway Technical College has extended the application deadline for its Promise 2 Finish program to Nov. 1. Designed to help students 23 and older with college credits, it offers an opportunity to finish their education degree tuition-free.

Administered by the GTC Foundation, the program covers the gap between financial aid and the cost of Gateway tuition and fees.

Gateway officials say this is another way the college is providing resources to help potential students begin or continue to gain career skills through a program of study. Students can learn about the more than 70 available programs of study and affordability options. Their $30 application fee will also be waived.

It also helps students return to their educational pursuit by providing one-on-one support, learning community study groups, mentoring and guidance from the Promise 2 Finish coordinator.