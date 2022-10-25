Gateway’s finalized 2022-23 budget includes levy increase, mill rate decrease

Gateway Technical College will levy more in property taxes when bills arrive in the mail in December, but officials say most residents should pay less for the line item in year-over-year comparisons.

Jason Nygard, director of budgets and purchasing, said the college’s overall mill rate — spread across Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties — is decreasing 11.63%.

In June, when Gateway’s District Board approved the tentative 2022-23 school year budget and levy, preliminary figures indicated the college’s mill rate could be 0.695 cents per $1,000 of equalized value.

When the final figures came in from state authorities, Gateway’s adjusted mill rate for the forthcoming levy actually stood at 0.637 cents per $1,000 of equalized value.

Meanwhile, the college’s adopted levy is inching upward from the original June figure, from $38.6 million across the three counties, to $38.7 million.

“That’s a 1.46% increase, compared to the prior year, Nygard said. “Actual property values came in at a 14.82% increase.”

Nygard said the amended mill rate reflects increased home values in Kenosha County, to the tune of 18%, and in Walworth County, where prices rose 16% compared to last year. Racine County properties also rose 11% in yearly comparisons.

Despite the levy rise, Nygard said the trend in recent years of declining tax contributions, per property owner, will continue.

Speaking to the owner of a home valued at $200,000, Nygard said, “Over the last two years, we’ve had some pretty decent decreases, $16 each year, approximately, for a homeowner.”

“It’s essentially driven, I would say, from that equalized value,” Nygard said.

As has been widely reported, home values were on an upward trajectory for most of 2022, prior to rising interest rates on mortgages.

The District Board approved the amended budget and levy at its monthly meeting Thursday. The vote came as levy figures are sent to municipal clerks in anticipation of December’s tax bills.

Budget building within Gateway has reportedly been a nearly year-round exercise as college officials review various line items that play into spending plans.

Some of the figures that have been incorporated into the budget reflect decisions made at higher levels.

Case in point: Early this year, the Wisconsin Technical Colleges Board approved hiking tuition 1.75% this fall, bringing per-credit costs to $143.45.

This year’s Gateway budget also reflects an influx of new students as two new associate’s degree programs were launched this fall — one tailored around science, the other around humanities.

Both programs are designed to give students the opportunity to seamlessly transition the two-year degrees to a four-year university within the UW System.