Gateway to hold series of free workshops to provide skills to mentors

Gateway Technical College will hold a series of workshops focused on the importance of mentors in today’s workplace.

Organizational psychologist and leadership coach Liz Oplatka and Gateway instructor Albe Heinen are leading the sessions.

Workshops will address the need for — and merits of — mentoring, along with strategies for becoming a strong mentor and are free.

The sessions include:

Psychological Safety in the Workplace, 9 a.m. to noon, on Monday. Participants will learn how to build their skills in creating environments where employees have good reason to feel included, trusted, relied upon and wanted – environments where employees have no fear of being judged, demeaned or dismissed.

Communication for Mentors, 9 a.m. to noon, April 11. The session explores ways to assess and use effective communication skills in order to more effectively mentor and encourage employees.

Leadership for Mentors, 9 a.m. to noon, April 18. The final session will show participants how to leverage leadership skills to encourage and retain employees and increase the chances for new employee success.

All workshops will be delivered by Zoom. Register for one, two or all three sessions. To register, go to www.gtc.edu/BWS-mentoring.

For more information, contact Nicci Pagan, Gateway’s apprenticeship coordinator, at paganj@gtc.edu, 262-564-2952.

