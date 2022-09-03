Giant Pumpkin contest, free small pumpkins for kids at City’s Fall Festival Sept. 10

Giant pumpkins fit for a princess’s coach will once again make an appearance at the 10th annual City of Kenosha Fall Festival, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Veterans Memorial Park outside City Hall, 625 52nd St.

The festival features the Wisconsin Giant Pumpkin Growers weigh-off, with growers competing for prize money and bragging rights. In 2021, the Kenosha contest winner – and state record holder – was 2,002 pounds, grown by Caleb Jacobus of Soldiers Grove, Wisconsin.

The top prize for the largest pumpkin is $1,500 and a plaque. Ribbons and prize money also will be awarded to runners-up. The Wisconsin Giant Pumpkin Growers representatives will hold contest registration between 9-11:30 a.m. the morning of the event.

Event organizers suggest visitors look for a visit from a certain “Glass Slipper Princess” from the Fairytale Birthday Company, as well as Miss Kenosha 2022 Jenna Zeihen. They will be available for photos with the giant pumpkins from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. People are welcome to stay to watch the pumpkin weigh-off and take photos from a safe distance while pumpkins are moved onto a scale between 1 and 2 p.m.

As part of the festivities, Jerry Smith’s Pumpkin Farm is donating free small pumpkins to the first 100 children who stop by the Kenosha Public Market information booth, located on the west side of the parking lot outside City Hall. The band Thomas & Randle will perform from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For further details on the giant pumpkin contest, visit wisconsingiantpumpkingrowers.com.