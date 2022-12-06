Gift from AT&T to Kenosha County Sheriff's department provided 86 responder bags

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department will receive 86 first responder bags as part of the REACH-A-Child program. The donation was made possible by $21,000 in contributions from AT&T and the AT&T Foundation supporting first responders in Wisconsin.

Representatives from REACH-A-Child and AT&T will deliver the bags to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, 1000 55th St., on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

The program provides local sheriffs, police, EMTs and fire departments with First Responder REACH BAGs that contain a variety of children’s books given to children at the scene of an accident, house fire or other crisis. The goal is to redirect the children’s attention from the crisis at hand, allowing them to experience an educational escape from their fears.

Each bag contains 20 new children’s books and several drawstring backpacks that are given to children, one book and backpack at a time. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department will also receive 300 extra children’s books to help replenish Reach Bags and to support upcoming community events.

The AT&T contribution is part of the company’s philanthropic giving efforts to support our local communities, investing company resources and knowledge to advance access to education and training, improve lives and strengthen communities.