Girls tennis roundup: Central, St. Joseph second in conference tourneys

Chloe Alcalde won the No. 2 singles title, while Emily Wermeling and Alexandra Wells captured the No. 1 doubles title to lead the Central girls tennis team to a second-place finish Saturday in the Southern Lakes Conference Tournament at Burlington.
The Falcons finished with 12 tournament place points and 12 dual-match points to place second in the overall SLC standings with 24 points. Lake Geneva Badger won the conference tournament with 14 tournament place points and the overall SLC title with 28 total points.
Wilmot, meanwhile, notched two tournament place points to finish eighth both in the tournament and in the overall SLC standings.
For the Falcons, Alcalde defeated Badger's Tinker Trent, 6-0, 6-1, in the title match at No. 2 singles. In the No. 1 doubles title match, Wermeling and Wells beat Wilmot's Gwen Hammond and Halle Rosenstreter. No score was provided.
Hammond and Rosenstreter's second-place showing was the top finish for the Panthers. They defeated Union Grove's Cami Good and Sam Chizek, 6-1, 6-1, to reach the title match.
Central's Tristan Jantz, meanwhile, reached the championship match at No. 1 singles, where she fell to Zaya Uiderzal, 6-0, 6-1. Christina Ekkela also reached the title match at No. 3 singles for Central, losing to Badger's Lauren Haase, 6-2, 6-0.
Metro Classic Conference Tournament
St. Joseph totaled 27 points to tie for second place with Greendale Martin Luther in the Metro Classic Conference Tournament on Saturday at Racine Prairie.
Prairie finished first with 44 points, and with a 40-2 flight record in dual matches added to that, the Prairie Hawks won the overall conference title. The Lancers, who went 29-13 in dual flights, finished second in the overall conference standings.
St. Joseph's Lauren Palmieri won the conference tournament title at No. 4 singles, defeating Prairie's Madeline Nelson, 7-6, 1-6 (10-7), in the title match.
Placing third for the Lancers were Casey Mayew at No. 2 singles and Elise Harron at No. 3 singles.
In doubles, meanwhile, St. Joseph's duo of Maddie Leinenweber and Katie Leinenweber took second in No. 1 doubles, falling to Prairie's Lily Jorgenson and Jaclyn Palmen, 6-1, 7-5, in the championship match. Palmen is a Kenosha resident.
Also for the Lancers, Hannah Altergott won the consolation title at No. 1 singles.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!