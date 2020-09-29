Girls tennis roundup: Central, St. Joseph second in conference tourneys

Chloe Alcalde won the No. 2 singles title, while Emily Wermeling and Alexandra Wells captured the No. 1 doubles title to lead the Central girls tennis team to a second-place finish Saturday in the Southern Lakes Conference Tournament at Burlington.

The Falcons finished with 12 tournament place points and 12 dual-match points to place second in the overall SLC standings with 24 points. Lake Geneva Badger won the conference tournament with 14 tournament place points and the overall SLC title with 28 total points.

Wilmot, meanwhile, notched two tournament place points to finish eighth both in the tournament and in the overall SLC standings.

For the Falcons, Alcalde defeated Badger's Tinker Trent, 6-0, 6-1, in the title match at No. 2 singles. In the No. 1 doubles title match, Wermeling and Wells beat Wilmot's Gwen Hammond and Halle Rosenstreter. No score was provided.

Hammond and Rosenstreter's second-place showing was the top finish for the Panthers. They defeated Union Grove's Cami Good and Sam Chizek, 6-1, 6-1, to reach the title match.