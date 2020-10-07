Girls volleyball roundup: Schuler reaches milestone for St. Joseph

Tori Schuler reached quite a milestone for the St. Joseph girls volleyball team on Tuesday night.
In the Lancers' 25-22, 25-22, 25-20 Metro Classic Conference sweep of Racine Lutheran at the Madrigrano Gymnasium, Schuler recorded her 1,000th career kill. She reached the mark on the 18th point of the first set and finished the match with 18 kills and 12 digs.
"(Tuesday) night was to celebrate Tori and her career accomplishment," St. Joseph coach Whitney Witthun said.
Also leading St. Joseph were Marti Harrington (seven kills, nine digs), Sydney Antonneau (10 digs) and Ellie Schuler (24 assists).
Franklin 3, Tremper 0
The visiting Sabers swept the Southeast Conference match, 25-16, 25-19, 25-19, on Tuesday.
Tremper was led by senior setter Brooke Clements (18 assists, five digs, two aces), senior middle hitter Lauren Coshun (eight kills, three blocks, three aces) and junior outside hitter Megan Jankowski (seven kills, 15 digs, three aces).
"We definitely struggled," Tremper coach Ashley Pecha said. "We had a tough time working together and being consistent. When our serve-receive and defense were on, we were unable to execute. When we were attacking aggressively, our defense did not keep plays alive, limiting the hitters' opportunity to swing again."
Oak Creek 3, Bradford 2
The host Knights nipped the Red Devils in a five-set SEC match, 25-13, 25-27, 19-25, 25-17, 15-7, on Tuesday.
Makayla Eckel led Bradford (3-2) with eight kills and 19 digs, Ally Eckel had 26 digs and three aces, Marin Ovitt notched five kills and four aces and Mallory Malone totaled 20 assists.
"We need to be a more efficient team from both the service line and attacking," Bradford coach Kyle Yackley said. "That is on me as a coach to figure out how to do this. I am proud how we fought back after Set 1 and winning the next two sets."
Union Grove 3, Central 0
The Broncos swept the visiting Falcons in a Southern Lakes Conference match on Tuesday, 25-19, 25-11, 26-24.
Central was led by Lauren Foerster (six kills, two aces, six digs), Sydney Selburg (16 assists, three kills), Isabelle Quintero (three aces, nine digs) and Kelsey Duhig (three aces).
"We struggled early to find our rhythm in serve-receive and somewhat found it in the middle of the first set," Central coach Megan Awe said. "Second set we lacked discipline and communication. Third set we came out really strong, started connecting offensively and played some fantastic defense."
BRADFORD VS TREMPER
BRADFORD VS TREMPER
BRADFORD VS TREMPER
BRADFORD VS TREMPER
BRADFORD VS TREMPER
BRADFORD VS TREMPER
BRADFORD VS TREMPER
BRADFORD VS TREMPER
BRADFORD VS TREMPER
BRADFORD VS TREMPER
BRADFORD VS TREMPER
BRADFORD VS TREMPER
BRADFORD VS TREMPER
CLS 1
CLS 2
CLS 3
CLS 4
CLS 5
CLS 6
CLS 7
CLS 8
CLS 9
CLS 10
Falcons 1
Falcons 2
Falcons 3
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!