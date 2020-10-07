Girls volleyball roundup: Schuler reaches milestone for St. Joseph

Oak Creek 3, Bradford 2

The host Knights nipped the Red Devils in a five-set SEC match, 25-13, 25-27, 19-25, 25-17, 15-7, on Tuesday.

Makayla Eckel led Bradford (3-2) with eight kills and 19 digs, Ally Eckel had 26 digs and three aces, Marin Ovitt notched five kills and four aces and Mallory Malone totaled 20 assists.

"We need to be a more efficient team from both the service line and attacking," Bradford coach Kyle Yackley said. "That is on me as a coach to figure out how to do this. I am proud how we fought back after Set 1 and winning the next two sets."

Union Grove 3, Central 0

The Broncos swept the visiting Falcons in a Southern Lakes Conference match on Tuesday, 25-19, 25-11, 26-24.

Central was led by Lauren Foerster (six kills, two aces, six digs), Sydney Selburg (16 assists, three kills), Isabelle Quintero (three aces, nine digs) and Kelsey Duhig (three aces).

"We struggled early to find our rhythm in serve-receive and somewhat found it in the middle of the first set," Central coach Megan Awe said. "Second set we lacked discipline and communication. Third set we came out really strong, started connecting offensively and played some fantastic defense."

