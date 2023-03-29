The Kenosha Public Library Kids at the Uptown Library project is gaining speed.

Construction is going smoothly, and the Kenosha Public Library Foundation is asking the community to join them in supporting bringing this dream to life.

The 100 Extraordinary Women brings together some of the community’s greatest change makers to kickstart the project through the “For Every Child” Campaign.

“It is no secret that women have long championed making the world a better place for children. The ‘For Every Child’ campaign provides a fun way for the women in our community to not only help build this new library but also be honored by having their name on the wall,” said Brandi Cummings, Kenosha Public Library’s head of Community Programs and Partnerships. “The library has always believed in the potential and ability of children, this new space brings that belief to life in a new and exciting way.”

The 100 Extraordinary Women Campaign asks the community to commit to a $1,000 pledge over the next five years. Donors are able to choose a woman’s name to be honored on the donor wall and will be invited to the campaign kickoff celebration in June.

“This community is filled with extraordinary women,” said Library Director, Barb Brattin, “We see them everyday. The For Every Child Campaign is a great way to honor the most important woman in your life by investing in the next generation of extraordinary women. Donations to this campaign will help start the fundraising process to bring the KPL Kids at Uptown Library to life.”

Pledge forms are available at all Kenosha Public Library locations and online at mykpl.info/uptown-childrens-library.

To donate online, you can visit the 100 Extraordinary Women website directly at mykpl.info/100ew.

Questions can be answered by Brandi Cummings at bcummings@mykpl.info or 262-564-6113.