GO Today (Feb. 24, 2020)
GO Today (Feb. 24, 2020)

"From Curiosity to Science" — a permanent exhibit — can be toured on the second floor of the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. The exhibit offers visitors the chance to "take a journey of discovery from the 1600s through modern museum displays." Highlights include specimens from around the world and interactive games for all ages. Admission is free. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. 262-653-4140 or www.KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

The Fantasy/Sci Fi Book Club — a free gathering for people who love fantasy and science fiction stories — meets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave. No specific books are designated to read.

