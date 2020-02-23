GO Today (Feb. 24, 2020)

"From Curiosity to Science" — a permanent exhibit — can be toured on the second floor of the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. The exhibit offers visitors the chance to "take a journey of discovery from the 1600s through modern museum displays." Highlights include specimens from around the world and interactive games for all ages. Admission is free. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. 262-653-4140 or www.KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.