Goergen appointed to fill Salem School Board vacancy

Ted Goergen, the activities director at Stevenson High School in Lindenhurst, Ill., has been tagged a second time to fill a vacant seat on the Salem School Board via appointment.
Goergen will fill the seat vacated by Lisa Hinze until April 2021, when it expires and will be filled by election. Hinze recently resigned from the board because she moved out of the district.
Similarly, Goergen was appointed to the board in November 2019. He ran for office in April, but lost his bid for election.
“I stayed engaged and helped interview the principal candidates on behalf of the community,” Goergen said Tuesday. “I feel like my unique skill set can add value to the board.”
Goergen, who has three children who attend Salem School, has a doctorate in Educational Leadership and 17 years of experience in education. He oversees 140 student organizations that serve over 90% of the student body at the high school he works at. He also plans and provides professional development opportunities at the school and across the nation.
He said he has the ability to understand, manage and balance complex budgets, which he sees as an asset during this fiscally-challenging time.
Goergen, who has lived in the district for five years, was one of two residents who submitted a letter of interest and resume to the School Board for consideration. Candidates were interviewed during an open meeting, which was available via live stream due to COVID-19 meeting restrictions.
WALGREENS SHOOTING
WALGREENS SHOOTING
WALGREENS SHOOTING
WALGREENS SHOOTING
BRASS PLAYGROUND
BRASS PLAYGROUND
BRASS PLAYGROUND
BRASS PLAYGROUND
BRASS PLAYGROUND
BRASS PLAYGROUND
SIMMONS ISLAND THURSDAY
SIMMONS ISLAND THURSDAY
SIMMONS ISLAND THURSDAY
SARAH PEDERSON
SARAH PEDERSON
SARAH PEDERSON
BODY CAMS
BODY CAMS
BODY CAMS
BODY CAMS
BODY CAMS
BODY CAMS
BODY CAMS
BODY CAMS
BODY CAMS
BODY CAMS
BODY CAMS
Mister 262.jpg
barber Amarion Schrober 2.jpg
barber Aaron Richie.jpg
barber Makhai Walker.jpg
barber Amarion Schrober.jpg
barber Allie Richie.jpg
ALL STAR
ALL STAR
ALL STAR
ALL STAR
ALL STAR
ALL STAR
ALL STAR
TRACK MEET
SOFTBALL
SOFTBALL
TRACK MEET
FAMOUS RACING SAUSAGES
FAMOUS RACING SAUSAGES
CHALK THE STATE
CHALK THE STATE
WEATHER FEATURE
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!