Goergen appointed to fill Salem School Board vacancy

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ted Goergen, the activities director at Stevenson High School in Lindenhurst, Ill., has been tagged a second time to fill a vacant seat on the Salem School Board via appointment.

Goergen will fill the seat vacated by Lisa Hinze until April 2021, when it expires and will be filled by election. Hinze recently resigned from the board because she moved out of the district.

Similarly, Goergen was appointed to the board in November 2019. He ran for office in April, but lost his bid for election.

“I stayed engaged and helped interview the principal candidates on behalf of the community,” Goergen said Tuesday. “I feel like my unique skill set can add value to the board.”

Goergen, who has three children who attend Salem School, has a doctorate in Educational Leadership and 17 years of experience in education. He oversees 140 student organizations that serve over 90% of the student body at the high school he works at. He also plans and provides professional development opportunities at the school and across the nation.

He said he has the ability to understand, manage and balance complex budgets, which he sees as an asset during this fiscally-challenging time.