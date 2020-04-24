Golfers head to area courses on 'opening day'

Kenosha resident Steven Dyke was one of those taking advantage of the opportunity.

"It's nice to break away from home," Dyke said. "I'm considered an essential employee, so it's nice to get out and get away from work, too, to do something that I enjoy.

"There's not really much to do outside. The kids are cooped up at home. We're trying to find ways to keep them entertained, playing tennis or something. Actually, I was telling my friends, we were out here last week walking the trails with my dog and I was looking at the golf course. It being a ghost town, it looked so weird. This is my favorite course to play, and now a week later here I get to be out here, so it's nice."

In addition to social distancing, courses are following numerous guidelines.

At Pets, tee times are being booked at eight per hour as opposed to the usual six per hour, in order to space players out more. No beverage service is being offered now, and equipment like balls and tees must be pre-ordered and pre-paid for and can be picked up outside the clubhouse, which is closed.