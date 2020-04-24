Golfers head to area courses on 'opening day'

Steve Rasch didn't waste a second to set up his tee time.
"Right away," the Kenosha resident said Friday morning at Maplecrest Country Club while walking toward the first fairway after hitting his tee shot.
Rasch and his friend Tony Zeeveld — who happened to be celebrating his 27th birthday — were two of the many golfers who spilled onto area courses on the first day they were allowed to open under the modified version of Gov. Tony Evers' Safer at Home order.
Despite gray skies and temperatures that struggled get over 40 — a nine-hole score most golfers would be thrilled to get under — courses were amply filled with residents looking for some recreation since the COVID-19 pandemic has eliminated many options.
"Everybody's staying socially distanced, and everybody's complying by the rules, so it's great having them out here, great seeing the smiles again, people having fun," said Dan Drier, general manager of operations for the two county-run courses, Brighton Dale Links and Petrifying Springs.
The weather didn't deter golfers from enjoying a late opening day. Multiple groups, appropriately socially distanced, queued up waiting to tee off on the first hole at Pets, and Drier said Brighton Dale — located in Kansasville — was even busier.
"We would never have this many people if it wasn't for this being opening day," he said.
Kenosha resident Steven Dyke was one of those taking advantage of the opportunity.
"It's nice to break away from home," Dyke said. "I'm considered an essential employee, so it's nice to get out and get away from work, too, to do something that I enjoy.
"There's not really much to do outside. The kids are cooped up at home. We're trying to find ways to keep them entertained, playing tennis or something. Actually, I was telling my friends, we were out here last week walking the trails with my dog and I was looking at the golf course. It being a ghost town, it looked so weird. This is my favorite course to play, and now a week later here I get to be out here, so it's nice."
In addition to social distancing, courses are following numerous guidelines.
At Pets, tee times are being booked at eight per hour as opposed to the usual six per hour, in order to space players out more. No beverage service is being offered now, and equipment like balls and tees must be pre-ordered and pre-paid for and can be picked up outside the clubhouse, which is closed.
Golfers also must book tee times for the county courses over the phone or online at golfbrightondale.com and petrifyingspringsgolf.com. Water coolers, rakes and flags have been removed, with the cups on each green perched about two inches off the ground so golfers can see them at a distance. To eliminate points of contact, golfers need only to hit the raised cup for a putt to be counted.
"There are some rules that we have to abide by, but at least we're out here having fun," Drier said.
At Maplecrest, which is privately owned, the flags are in as normal and the cups are cut into the greens as always. No courses can use carts, however, which might drive away older customers and those who need or prefer to use carts when they play.
"That eliminates a lot of people," Maplecrest President Dan Plebanek said. "I thought that perhaps they would allow what most states are doing, which is one person to a cart and disinfecting the carts after use. That would've been more logical."
Plebanek said he is taking payment over the phone and running credit cards through manually, and Maplecrest also uses golfnow.com. Golfers pay the website, which then pays the courses. Maplecrest is also serving beverages through the front door of the clubhouse, which is also closed.
The chilly weather limited crowds at Maplecrest on Friday, but Plebanek said tee times were already booked solid on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. He's scheduling groups 10 minutes apart, and a starter and a ranger will be out on the course when it's busy to make sure golfers are properly distanced.
Plebanek said he's seeing a high number of customers from Illinois, since courses there aren't open yet. At about 11 a.m. Friday, there were seven straight cars with Illinois licence plates lined up on the north side of Maplecrest's parking lot.
Yes, the style of play and means of transportation around the courses are modified for now, but for golfers it's much better than nothing.
"It just goes to show, I guess, you take something away from people and they really want it," Drier said. "They're really flocking to the golf courses now, and people need this. It's an ability to stay six feet away from each other, and it's still socialized and recreational.
"It's a break for them mentally."
