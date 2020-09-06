Grace Lutheran Church provides a lifeline in Uptown

To the nation, Grace Lutheran Church, at 2006 60th St., became the place where Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden made his visit Thursday. But, to the people of the Uptown neighborhood, where the church has been active for nearly 120 years, it is a lifeline.
The Grace Welcome Center is where they go on Tuesdays for food to fill their refrigerator. On Thursday and Friday mornings they can get a free, hot breakfast. It’s where the Infant Moses Diaper Ministry has helped families since 2015. And, if homeless, or they do not have running water, it’s where they can take a shower, and leave with a fresh T-shirt, underwear and socks.
“I can’t put my babies on a bus to get to the grocery store,” said a woman who only wanted to be identified as Anita.
So, every Tuesday “I give thanks for the pantry box,” provided by the church, she said.
“I was worried they wouldn’t be able to open because of the riots,” Anita said. The church is located just a couple blocks from the Uptown business district destroyed by fire Aug. 24 following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer.
But, the continued threat of civil unrest the following day did not stop volunteers from staffing the pantry, open from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday.
“Within an hour we took care of 120 families,” pantry director Denise Russell said. “We are located in one of the poorest parts of Kenosha, in a food dessert. Even though it was dangerous, our volunteers made a decision to come out. They love our guests.”
The Brass Pick n’ Save, the nearest grocery chain to the Uptown community, closed in 2017. A year later, the Kenosha Piggly Wiggly Fresh Market in Sun Plaza, another central city grocery store at 3500 52nd St., closed.
Supermarket burns
Now, to make matters even more dire, the La Estrella Supermarket in the heart of Uptown on 22nd Avenue was destroyed by fires set during rioting.
“This is pretty much it,” Anita said, pointing at the Family Dollar. “This is all we have left if we run out of food or diapers.”
Blessed with a large cold storage facility, Russell said the church is able to provide more than just peanut butter and cans of soup. The boxes contain a nutritional mix of frozen meats, dairy products, cheese, produce and dry goods.
“The need has gone up,” Russell said. “But, whatever it takes, we’re going to do it.”
Need surged during pandemic
Pastor Jonathan Barker said the need in the Uptown area had already increased this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic that left many without work. Prior to the pandemic, the church was serving approximately 40 families. Now, they are serving 140.
“We are passing out about 5,000 pounds of food per week,” Barker said. “We hope to extend the hours the pantry is open in the near future.”
The pandemic also temporarily halted the ability of the church to offer its shower facilities. However, Russell said it will reopen that aspect of the ministry one day a week when the church is not being used for other activities.
Funded through donations
The mission of Grace Welcome Center is to “strengthen families by supporting children and adults through offering hope, shelter, food, companionship and resources.”
Founded in 1901, the church was originally called Grace English Lutheran Church. The founders were German settlers who wanted an English-speaking congregation interested in doing social ministry. The church was built in 1903.
The Grace Welcome Center program is funded entirely by private donations and grants. Those interested in contributing can make checks out to Grace Welcome Center, and mail to Grace Lutheran Church, 2006 60th St., Kenosha WI 53140 or donate online by visiting www.gracewelcomecenter.org.
Volunteer Lisa Hawkins also has created a fundraiser to support Grace Welcome Center fulfill its mission during this time of great community need. It can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-grace-welcome-center-help-uptown-kenosha.
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!