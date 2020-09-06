Grace Lutheran Church provides a lifeline in Uptown

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the nation, Grace Lutheran Church, at 2006 60th St., became the place where Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden made his visit Thursday. But, to the people of the Uptown neighborhood, where the church has been active for nearly 120 years, it is a lifeline.

The Grace Welcome Center is where they go on Tuesdays for food to fill their refrigerator. On Thursday and Friday mornings they can get a free, hot breakfast. It’s where the Infant Moses Diaper Ministry has helped families since 2015. And, if homeless, or they do not have running water, it’s where they can take a shower, and leave with a fresh T-shirt, underwear and socks.

“I can’t put my babies on a bus to get to the grocery store,” said a woman who only wanted to be identified as Anita.

So, every Tuesday “I give thanks for the pantry box,” provided by the church, she said.

“I was worried they wouldn’t be able to open because of the riots,” Anita said. The church is located just a couple blocks from the Uptown business district destroyed by fire Aug. 24 following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer.

But, the continued threat of civil unrest the following day did not stop volunteers from staffing the pantry, open from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday.