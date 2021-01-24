Great American Tire & Auto Repair to open in former Sears building

Great American Tire & Auto Repair is opening a full-service, 10-bay shop in the former Sears Department Store in the Pershing Plaza.

The owners have signed a 10-year lease and expect to open in the former Sears Automotive section of the building on Feb. 1.They will initially lease the space and may eventually enter a lease-purchase deal.

Great American will occupy approximately 10,000 to 12,000 square feet of the building. The space will include a shop work area, a waiting room, an office area, and a basement that can be used for storage. The lifts and equipment are new.

Paul Berns said he and his partner, Tim Carroll, had been looking to expand their business when they heard about the Sears facility. They currently operate a similar-sized auto center in Lindenhurst, Ill.

Longtime friends who have been working on cars since junior high school, Berns said they jumped at the opportunity. “This opportunity came our way a year ago,” he said. The duo has operated the Lindenhurst location for 22 years. They started their first location in 1999 after working in various auto repair shops.

“Tim and I have been in the business since we were 16. We’ve always liked working on cars,” he said. “We used to tinker with our own cars when we were young.”