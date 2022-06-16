Great Lakes Watercross competion comes to Kenosha Aug. 13-14

2 Wicked Promotions, the IJSBA sanctioned personal watercraft racing organizers out of the Midwest region will be hosting Great Lakes Watercross racing and a Freestyle Triple Crown competition in Kenosha. This takes place August 13 and 14 at Pennoyer Park, 3601 Seventh Ave. Spectators are welcome.

Racers and families from all around the country attend these events to participate in jet ski racing on a closed course. Participants look forward to the variable water conditions on Lake Michigan knowing the water will be cold and potentially surf like. Closed course jet ski racing is similar to motocross where participants navigate around buoys on a ½ mile to ¾ mile race track. There are race classes for children (juniors) all the way up to masters (age 50+).

This Kenosha event will be unique in that it will be the final round of the Freestyle Triple Crown series. There will be a freestyle competition happening alongside the regular closed course racing event giving the spectators a thrilling day at the beach. Freestyle competitors do all different kinds of tricks and flips on their personal watercraft machines. They truly put on a show for all spectators. The Freestyle Triple Crown champions will be celebrated and crowned on Sunday during the awards ceremony.

The hours are Saturday 10 a.m. - 6pm and Sunday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Find additional details, including on how to be a participant, at https://www.greatlakeswatercross.com/events/Kenosha

