Groups organize, rally to push voter registration

The 2020 Presidential Election is now just one month away.
And that means a final push to get voters registered in time to have their voices heard has hit overdrive.
Led by Tanya McLean, co-founder/COO of African Emergency Relief Foundation/Peace on the Streets, a combined voter registration and Get out The Vote rally was held Saturday afternoon on 28th Avenue — just down the street from where Jacob Blake was shot Aug. 23 by Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey.
Regardless of what side of the political aisle someone falls on, the more important thing to do is vote, McLean said.
“It’s extremely important for everyone to get out and vote,” she said. “You need to register to vote. This is a once-in-a-lifetime event. We need to get the people out. We need the numbers here in Wisconsin.”
And there’s one age group that has become the focus, McLean said — the younger voters who oftentimes don’t bother going to the polls on Election Day.
But that’s something that needs to change, and Nov. 3 is as good a time as any, she said.
“They’re the ones who are going to be moving this thing forward,” McLean said. “And a lot of the choices and decisions that are being made right now with our current people in (Washington) D.C., those are the decisions that are going to affect them, the 20-something-year-olds.
“They need to really invest in this, because it matters for their future. If they don’t, I’m afraid of what that might look like for them. I know everyone thinks they’re kind of invincible when you’re in your 20s, that things don’t really matter, but they do.”
As rallies and protests have unfolded since Blake was shot, there has been several efforts to get voters registered.
And McLean said the momentum is building toward a solid number of new voters who will head to the polls next month. In the past month, she said more than 4,000 new voters in Kenosha have registered.
“The younger people are very passionate about voting and the importance of it,” she said. “I think they’re really starting to understand, especially with the climate in our country. It’s building.”
Education is another focus, McLean said, as giving voters, especially in what she termed as the underserved areas of Kenosha, knowledge will help them make the best decision at the polls.
“We need to empower people so that they’re able to engage and do what they do,” McLean said. “A lot of times, Black people perish because of a lack of knowledge, so we empower them with the knowledge. Then they can take that out to the communities.”
And it’s not just the Presidential election that’s on the radar, but maybe even more importantly, it’s the local seats, McLean said.
“To be honest, that’s probably more important,” she said. “If you’re not standing for what’s right for the Black and Brown communities, we are not voting for you. I don’t care if you look like me. We want people in there who are going to do the right thing, have an agenda that includes us, is for us and that will help us move forward.”
Joining the effort Saturday was the Justice for Jacob Coalition, and the two groups have additional voting rallies planned leading right up to Election Day, McLean said.
Next up is a voter registration effort Saturday in the Wilson Heights Neighborhood from noon to 4 p.m. McLean also said plans are in the works for a march from Kenosha to Milwaukee on Oct. 20, followed by a meeting in Civic Center Park on Oct. 24 that will end with a march to the Kenosha Public Museum.
