Groups organize, rally to push voter registration

“They need to really invest in this, because it matters for their future. If they don’t, I’m afraid of what that might look like for them. I know everyone thinks they’re kind of invincible when you’re in your 20s, that things don’t really matter, but they do.”

As rallies and protests have unfolded since Blake was shot, there has been several efforts to get voters registered.

And McLean said the momentum is building toward a solid number of new voters who will head to the polls next month. In the past month, she said more than 4,000 new voters in Kenosha have registered.

“The younger people are very passionate about voting and the importance of it,” she said. “I think they’re really starting to understand, especially with the climate in our country. It’s building.”

Education is another focus, McLean said, as giving voters, especially in what she termed as the underserved areas of Kenosha, knowledge will help them make the best decision at the polls.

“We need to empower people so that they’re able to engage and do what they do,” McLean said. “A lot of times, Black people perish because of a lack of knowledge, so we empower them with the knowledge. Then they can take that out to the communities.”