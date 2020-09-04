Guard to do more COVID-19 testing in Racine

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Wisconsin National Guard is set to conduct more free COVID-19 testing next week at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St.

The testing site is planned to be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Wednesday, Sept. 9, to Friday, Sept. 11.

As of Thursday, the Guard planned to administer 1,000 tests during those three days. Due to a shortage of testing supplies, National Guard testing capabilities at Festival Hall last month were shrunk by one-third: from 1,500 total tests possible down to 1,000.

The Guard had 1,000 kits available for testing held from Aug. 18-20, but Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox said they had not used that total amount. Bowersox estimated more than 800 were administered.

As of Monday, the Racine Health Department had a total of 2,180 COVID-19 cases confirmed. Of those, the number of active cases was 179, 52 cases fewer than the week before. The majority of cases, 1,969 or 90.3%, had recovered, and 32 had died.

From the week starting July 6 through Sunday, the weekly COVID-19 positive testing rate has been between 7.23% (last week) and 7.71% (July 6-12).