Gunfire strikes home on city's north side; no one injured

Kenosha police responded to gunfire in separate locations in the city, including shots that struck a house in the 4000 block of 28th Avenue Monday night.
Callers reported shots fired around 8 p.m. and upon investigation, officers found shell casings at the scene, according to Sgt. Austin Hancock of the Kenosha Police Department. A home was struck, he said, but no one was injured. Calls regarding a suspicious vehicle in the area were also being investigated, he said.
Less than 20 minutes later, police also responded to a call of a single shot fire near Sheridan Road and Seventh Avenue. Hancock said no one was injured and no property damage was reported.
Both incidents remain under investigation.
