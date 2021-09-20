Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha event to honor women who served in the military

Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha will host an event this week honoring women who have served in the armed forces.

They will be recognized on Friday at the Festival Foods Heroes Café as part of She Served Week, a statewide effort to honor Wisconsin women who have served in the military.

Angela Elliott, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha, said they partnered with Symphony of Seasons, a local decorating business, to offer refreshments, giveaways and raffle prizes at the event, to be held at the Festival Foods at 3207 80th St., starting at 8 a.m.

Elliott said their intent is “just to love on these veterans and show they are cared for in the community.”

“We’re still here to support them going forward,” she said.

“These veterans of our military services have put their lives on the line to protect the freedoms that we enjoy,” Elliott said in a statement, “It is a privilege for us to be able to honor these individuals.”

Sara Kierzek, executive director for Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin, said they hoped to bring attention to the unique challenges that female veterans face, and “become a part of a greater effort” to help them.