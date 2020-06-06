HarborMarket, proposed Public Market among few options left in summer

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

With the long-awaited opening of Kenosha HarborMarket set for later this month, visitors can expect to see the popular open-air European-style Saturday street market with its food vendors and local farmers in configurations that provide for safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ray Forgianni, president of the board, said last week he is looking forward to opening the 2020 outdoor season on June 27.

“In the wake of the impact of COVID-19 on the community, the market will have a slightly different feel,” he said.

“We have been working closely with officials of the city of Kenosha and Kenosha County to assure the safety of market visitors, as well as our valued vendors. New guidelines and requirements regarding points of access, crowd-spacing and sanitation will be in place,” he said. “We hope the public will help us protect both them and the vendors by paying attention to new signage and by using requested access points and paying attention to crowd-flow directions.”

Before the opening, Forgianni said the market would continue to work with city officials and staff to assure HarborMarket will be “a safe and enjoyable place.”