Harborside students examine affordable housing solutions, call for action

Students at a Kenosha Unified academy have been studying the affordable housing crisis in other communities in hopes of jump-starting a drive toward finding solutions in the Kenosha area.
Harborside Academy ninth-graders presented the results of their two-month project at an event earlier this month.
The students collaborated with Congregations United to Serve Humanity’s Affordable Housing Task Force on the event, which drew some 200 people, including community leaders, elected officials, religious leaders and parents .
The students delved into the history of affordable housing in major cities going back to 19th century Chicago. Their studies touched on:
Fave Five: Reporter Terry Flores
As the year draws to a close, the Kenosha News is taking a look back on 2019 and sharing the favorite five stories that each of our reporters has written this year.
Here are the Fave Five stories of Kenosha News reporter Terry Flores.
Jane Addams, who created Hull House, for homeless individuals with humanitarian aid and day care to watch children.
Industrialist George Pullman, who created a company town that not only employed but also housed its workers.
What’s affordable?
The students defined affordable housing as what families in low-income households can afford without spending more than 30 percent of their monthly income.
In the U.S., more than 38.9 million households are unable to afford rent at that threshold.
Freshman Ella Derler-Springer, who gave an overview of the project, said their research turned up housing solutions that also addressed a variety of needs unique to communities. Some of those included:
Vacant apartments in Denver that were made into “instant” affordable units
A 120-unit complex built near a transit hub in Philadelphia.
Housing choice vouchers to assist with rent for homeless families also offered other social service assistance through an initiative in Dane County.
In Minneapolis, a $36 million investment in environmentally friendly homes, made with locally sourced and chemical free materials and solar panels.
The students examined Canada’s smaller-scale “social housing” managed locally, which has replaced the large government-run public housing projects, similar to those that existed in the U.S.
Other research made recommendations for:
Adopting policies for inclusionary zoning.
Amending building codes to make it easier to rehab older buildings.
Using new funding models and emphasizing equity in affordable housing for older adults, low-wage earners and anyone in need regardless of race.
No. 1 barrier
Karen Kempinen, a member of CUSH’s affordable housing task force, who also spoke at the event, said she was impressed with the students’ depth of understanding of the issue.
She said the task force, once focused on homelessness, has honed in on the affordable housing as the No. 1 barrier to ending homelessness, according to the National Alliance to End Homelessness.
Kempinen said as students prepared for their presentation, one mentioned that the former mattress manufacturing building at 22nd Avenue and 56th Street was converted into the Vincent McCall Co. Lofts. The lofts are federally subsidized through the government’s low-income tax credit program.
“As we bring persons with knowledge and expertise in the various stakeholder areas together, we will learn if there are other buildings in Kenosha County that could be similarly re-purposed,” she said.
Basic human needs
Student Victoria Roldan, who also spoke during the presentation, applied psychologist Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs to the issue of homelessness and affordable housing.
Maslow postulated that until basic needs for food and shelter and security were met — the first two tiers of the pyramid — people would have difficulty ascending the hierarchy toward love, belonging and esteem, and at the highest level, reaching their fullest potential, or self-actualization.
Roldan said while many people belong in the third tier, still others are at the bottom levels.
“However, instead of looking away from the problems and letting people stay without food and warmth, Kenosha desperately needs to reinvent itself — this time, into an epicenter of change and progress.”
The community can’t afford to let people in need “snowball down” Maslow’s pyramid any farther than they already have, she said.
“Rather, we need to help people whose needs are not properly met and set off the spark that lights the fire to change,” she said.
Students take the reins
Kempinen said the students’ work was inspiring.
“I hope you also are feeling uplifted the same way I am with the future of our country where students care so much and bring in so much talent to solve some complex problems that face our society,” she said.
She said that the solutions the students uncovered provide “an exciting starting point for conversations among all of the stakeholders in Kenosha County” — property owners, tenants, homeowners, builders and elected officials, alike.
To learn more about Harborside Academy’s ninth-grade research report on the affordable housing crisis go to https://tinyurl.com/wxog58p.
bandorama family
BAND-O-RAMA - OLIVER
BAND-O-RAMA - OLIVER
BAND-O-RAMA
BAND-O-RAMA
BAND-O-RAMA
BAND-O-RAMA
BAND-O-RAMA GUEST CONDUCTOR
BAND-O-RAMA GUEST CONDUCTOR
BAND-O-RAMA GUEST CONDUCTOR
BAND-O-RAMA GUEST CONDUCTOR
Here's a look back in photos at previous Kenosha Unified School District Band-O-Ramas as we prepare for the 64th annual event at 6:30 p.m. Feb…