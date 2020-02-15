Harborside students examine affordable housing solutions, call for action

She said the task force, once focused on homelessness, has honed in on the affordable housing as the No. 1 barrier to ending homelessness, according to the National Alliance to End Homelessness.

Kempinen said as students prepared for their presentation, one mentioned that the former mattress manufacturing building at 22nd Avenue and 56th Street was converted into the Vincent McCall Co. Lofts. The lofts are federally subsidized through the government’s low-income tax credit program.

“As we bring persons with knowledge and expertise in the various stakeholder areas together, we will learn if there are other buildings in Kenosha County that could be similarly re-purposed,” she said.

Basic human needs

Student Victoria Roldan, who also spoke during the presentation, applied psychologist Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs to the issue of homelessness and affordable housing.

Maslow postulated that until basic needs for food and shelter and security were met — the first two tiers of the pyramid — people would have difficulty ascending the hierarchy toward love, belonging and esteem, and at the highest level, reaching their fullest potential, or self-actualization.