Haribo's support gives lift to Carthage athletes

"Our student-athletes are students first, athletes second, and to have this partnership certainly signifies the partnership we have with the business world as we sell Carthage to prospective students."

The event Thursday included high-level officials from both the school and Haribo, along with a number of student-athletes.

And it began with several members of both men's and women's swimming and diving teams taking a plunge from the starting blocks to kick things off.

Getting used to performing before an audience again caused a few butterflies among those athletes, Stewart said, but they nailed it.

"As I walked in and had a chance to interact with our student-athletes, which by far is my favorite part of the job, any time I get to interact with our talented student-athletes, I could see the looks of nervousness on their faces," he said.

"They're used to having fans in the stands, but with COVID, it's actually been a long time since they had an in-person audience. They're not used to doing backflips, cannonballs and other things from the starting blocks, but they wanted to make sure they had fun today."

Stewart pointed to the wall behind him as he spoke to show that the strength of both programs continues.