Haribo's support gives lift to Carthage athletes

The main focus of Carthage Athletic Director Nate Stewart's job goes without saying.
Obviously, it's athletics, given by the title.
But when it comes to the nearly 800 student-athletes under his care, Stewart knows what the true focus really is — student comes before athlete in that case.
And that's what excites Stewart about Thursday's announcement of a partnership between Haribo of America and Carthage in the form of a $250,000 gift that will finance the Haribo Scholars Fund.
The fund, which already has provided financial help to 11 Carthage students, will provide financial support and educational opportunities for students who live in Illinois and Wisconsin.
It's expected that, moving forward, an additional 10 students will benefit from the fund yearly.
As part of Thursday's announcement, the school's pool in the Koenitzer Aquatic Center was renamed as Haribo Pool, a gesture by Carthage to thank Haribo for the gift.
"It further strengthens our partnership with the community," Stewart said after the presentation. "Obviously, for us to have support from a multinational corporation like Haribo shows the significant strides we're making, to not only support us as we compete, but as we seek internships and employment opportunities for our students.
"Our student-athletes are students first, athletes second, and to have this partnership certainly signifies the partnership we have with the business world as we sell Carthage to prospective students."
The event Thursday included high-level officials from both the school and Haribo, along with a number of student-athletes.
And it began with several members of both men's and women's swimming and diving teams taking a plunge from the starting blocks to kick things off.
Getting used to performing before an audience again caused a few butterflies among those athletes, Stewart said, but they nailed it.
"As I walked in and had a chance to interact with our student-athletes, which by far is my favorite part of the job, any time I get to interact with our talented student-athletes, I could see the looks of nervousness on their faces," he said.
"They're used to having fans in the stands, but with COVID, it's actually been a long time since they had an in-person audience. They're not used to doing backflips, cannonballs and other things from the starting blocks, but they wanted to make sure they had fun today."
Stewart pointed to the wall behind him as he spoke to show that the strength of both programs continues.
"Our swimming and diving teams are very, very talented," he said. "(They are) the reigning CCIW champions on both the men's and women's sides."
And it's not just on campus where the benefits from the partnership will be felt, either.
Stewart said the pool currently is home to several hundred area children for swimming lessons, and there's always room for more after Haribo's first-ever North American facility in Pleasant Prairie opens.
"Our partnership goes deeper into the community," he said. "We have approximately 800 area youths who come through and use our pool for swimming lessons every year. We're looking forward, as Haribo builds their plant, to have Haribo employees and the children of these employees to come and join us as well."
Stewart's two children will be among the new swimmers involved in lessons next month, but that wasn't the focus for either Thursday morning.
It was all about the gummy bears that's made Haribo famous.
"When I told them we were dedicating the pool today, the only question they asked me was, 'Dad, can you bring home some gummy bears? Seriously, bring home some gummy bears,'" he said. "I will make sure I do that."