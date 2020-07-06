Hate crime prosecution moves forward

A police officer testified that a Pleasant Prairie man shouted the n-word at a woman both before and after accelerating toward her with his Hummer SUV in a Kenosha parking lot.
Robert Carver, 78, is charged with endangering safety with a dangerous weapon — in this case his Hummer — and with a hate crime for the June 2 incident in the parking lot of Menards, 7330 74th Place.
He has pleaded not guilty.
Carver is alleged to have confronted an African-American woman in the parking lot in a dispute about a shopping cart, shouting racial slurs. He then raced toward her in his SUV as she stood in a parking lot, his actions caught on video by another shopper who started filming when he heard the man shouting racial insults at the woman. Another man in the parking lot intervened, banging on Carver’s driver’s side window, then going to the woman’s aid as Caver drove away.
At a preliminary hearing Thursday, Kenosha Police officer Aaron Sanderson said there were two videos of the incident. He said he could not hear audio, but said witnesses, including the man who banged on Carver’s window, heard the slurs.
Sanderson testified that the woman told him that she had to jump out of the way of the Hummer.
“She felt he was trying to strike her and if he would have, at that speed he could have killed her,” Sanderson said.
Sanderson said the video showed the Hummer driving fast into the parking space where the woman was standing, saying that when the vehicle braked it dipped forward because of the speed.
“It appeared it was going about as fast as it could in that short distance,” he said.
Carver’s defense attorney argued that the case should not be bound over for trial, saying there was not probable cause that he acted recklessly or that he committed a hate crime.
District Attorney Michael Graveley said witness statements noted Carver used the n-word to the woman multiple times before and after speeding toward her with the SUV.
“Obviously it is the racial component that makes this a felony and makes it a hate crime,” Graveley said. “I don’t know how much more clearly you can express your sentiments — I think you have clearly expressed that by using those epithets before and after.”
Carver is next expected in court Sept. 16.
