Hate crime prosecution moves forward

A police officer testified that a Pleasant Prairie man shouted the n-word at a woman both before and after accelerating toward her with his Hummer SUV in a Kenosha parking lot.

Robert Carver, 78, is charged with endangering safety with a dangerous weapon — in this case his Hummer — and with a hate crime for the June 2 incident in the parking lot of Menards, 7330 74th Place.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Carver is alleged to have confronted an African-American woman in the parking lot in a dispute about a shopping cart, shouting racial slurs. He then raced toward her in his SUV as she stood in a parking lot, his actions caught on video by another shopper who started filming when he heard the man shouting racial insults at the woman. Another man in the parking lot intervened, banging on Carver’s driver’s side window, then going to the woman’s aid as Caver drove away.

At a preliminary hearing Thursday, Kenosha Police officer Aaron Sanderson said there were two videos of the incident. He said he could not hear audio, but said witnesses, including the man who banged on Carver’s window, heard the slurs.

Sanderson testified that the woman told him that she had to jump out of the way of the Hummer.