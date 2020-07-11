Hawthorn Hollow increases programs, concert capacity

Beneath the Cosmos—A 90-minute naked-eye tour of the night sky on Monday and Fridays, July 13, 17, 20, 24, 27 and 31. Staff will guide visitors through the night sky using a laser pointer to highlight stars, planets, constellations, galaxies and other points of interest. Bug repellent is suggested.Social distancing and face masks will be required. Provided zero-gravity chairs will be sanitized before and after each use. The night sky tours will be held on Mondays and Fridays, July 13, 17, 20, 24, 27 and 31. Each tour will be confirmed on the observatory website 24 hours before scheduled according to the cloud cover forecast and will then be open for registration until 6 p.m. the day of the event. observatory@hawthornhollow.org with the names of the ticket holders planning to attend.