Hawthorn Hollow increases programs, concert capacity

SOMERS — In a summer with many cancellations, Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum in Somers has added a variety of programs and has expanded its social-distancing concert series.
The Pike River Benefit Concert series kicked off the events at the preserve, 880 Green Bay Road, in June, when the non-profit reopened to the public after closing for the first time in its 52-year history due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since then, family programs and observatory events have been added to the mix, special event coordinator TJ Leveque said.
“Hawthorn Hollow has relied on these social events to raise funds for our operations,” Leveque said, adding the sanctuary is owned and operated by the Hyslop Foundation with a mission to provide environmental education. “All programs and events were cancelled, but are slowly and selectively being re-introduced.”
Preservation, maintenance and improvements are assisted by the Friends of Hawthorn Hollow, established in 1988.
“We are learning how to do this as we go along,” Leveque said of holding events under social distancing and other COVID-19 guidelines.
One the largest fundraising events of the year, the annual Walk in the Woods Art Fair that attracts about 3,000 people, will not be held on the grounds this year. Instead, a virtual art fair is being planned that will be launched in the fall and run through the end of the year.
“We are trying to do the safe and responsible thing for the community,” Leveque said.
Initially, only 30 tickets were available per concert in the summer series as organizers navigated the guidelines. After seeing that additional capacity while maintaining social distancing is possible, attendance has been increased to 50, Leveque said.
Additional programs have been added for July and August, including:
Concert Series
Concert tickets are $20 and visitors can bring their own food and beverage, though concessions are also available.
Friday, July 24 – Indigo Canyon
Friday, Aug. 7 – KR Bluegrass
Friday, Aug. 21 – Sweet Sheiks
Tickets must be purchased in advance by calling 262-552-8196. All proceeds go to Hawthorn Hollow.
Observatory events
The Charles and Kathryn Heide Schoolyard Observatory features a Meade LX200 – ACF 16″ telescope on an Alt-Az mount in an automated dome, as well as two mounts for smaller telescopes outside the dome.
A variety of events are planned at the observatory, and advance tickets are available. Events include naked-eye tours of the night sky, opportunities to look through the telescope and a weekly wine event on Wednesdays.
Beneath the Cosmos—A 90-minute naked-eye tour of the night sky on Monday and Fridays, July 13, 17, 20, 24, 27 and 31. Staff will guide visitors through the night sky using a laser pointer to highlight stars, planets, constellations, galaxies and other points of interest. Bug repellent is suggested.Social distancing and face masks will be required. Provided zero-gravity chairs will be sanitized before and after each use. The night sky tours will be held on Mondays and Fridays, July 13, 17, 20, 24, 27 and 31. Each tour will be confirmed on the observatory website 24 hours before scheduled according to the cloud cover forecast and will then be open for registration until 6 p.m. the day of the event. observatory@hawthornhollow.org with the names of the ticket holders planning to attend.
Through the Lens—On Tuesdays and Wednesdays, weather permitting, July 14, 16, 21, 23, 28 and 30, the public is invited to look through the 16-inch telescope at binary stars, dim planets, distant galaxies, and other sky objects. Between individual views in the observatory dome, a guided sky tour will take place outside under the stars. Social distancing and a face mask will be required. The telescope eyepiece and ladder handles will be sanitized before and after each use. Each 90-minute session will be confirmed on the observatory website 24 hours before scheduled according to the cloud cover forecast (< 30%) and will then be open for registration until 6:00 pm the day of.
Wine Wednesdays Under the Stars — On Wednesdays, July 15, 22 and 29, the naked-eye tour of the night sky is paired with a glass of red wine as visitors relax in zero-gravity chairs. It is the same program as Beneath the Stars, but includes wine and is only open to those ages 21 and older. Social distancing and masks are required. Chairs will be sanitized before and after use. Each 90-minute tour will be confirmed on the observatory website 24 hours before scheduled according to the cloud cover forecast (< 30%) and will then be open for registration until 6 p.m. the day of.
For observatory events, interested parties may purchase a block-event ticket any time for $10 a person or $50 for the entire session ($20 a person or $100 for the entire session by PayPal for Wine Wednesdays). Choose Observatory under “Use this donation for”, then email observatory@hawthornhollow.org with the time and date of transaction and the names for each ticket purchased or by calling (262) 552-8196.
Register for a 90-minute session block on the designated days for each event inside the 24-hour window prior to the confirmed session by emailing observatory@hawthornhollow.org with the names of the ticket holders planning to attend.
Family Programs
A host of family programs have resumed and are being limited to 10 people. All programs are $10 for adults and $8 for children and registration is required by calling 262-552-8196.
Night Hike – 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. July 17 and 31 (full moon), Aug. 14 (focus on bats) and 28/
Prairie Insects – 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. July 18.
Dragonflies – 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 23.
Animal Homes – 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9.
Monarchs – 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16.
Animals at Hawthorn Hollow – 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23.
Animal Tracking – 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30.
Yoga in Nature Series
All classes are $20 and are taught by certified instructor Pamela Grubb of Mindful Yoga in the Sisters Garden. Participants should bring a mat or towel, insect repellent and water. Masks are optional.
Yoga in the Garden – 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays, a hatha yoga class for all levels.
Soothing Yoga for Stressful Times – 6-7 p.m. Wednedays.
Lunar Yoga – 6-7 p.m. Monday, August 3.
Classes are non-refundable and may be moved to another location or Zoom for bad weather. Credit card fees will be applied. To register, visit https://www.hawthornhollow.org/classes/natureyoga/.
