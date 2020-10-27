Health Department issues trick-or-treating guidelines

For those planning to take part in trick-or-treating, the Kenosha County Health Department has issued some safety guidelines.

Printable flyers are also available to homeowners to hang outside as a pledge they are following the Halloween 2020 Safe House Guidelines.

Kenosha County Health Director Dr. Jen Freiheit issued the followed guidelines:

For trick-or-treaters

Stay home if you’re sick.

Only trick-or-treat with people from your household.

Stay local. Avoid going to other parts of town or to another city.

Stay 6 feet apart from others not in your household.

Wear a mask covering BOTH your mouth and nose.

Do not reach your hands into the bowl to grab candy.

Hand sanitize frequently while out and about.

When you get home, wash hands before eating!

Get the flu vaccine before Halloween.

For households handing out treats

Do not hand out candy if you are sick.