Health Department issues trick-or-treating guidelines

For those planning to take part in trick-or-treating, the Kenosha County Health Department has issued some safety guidelines.
Printable flyers are also available to homeowners to hang outside as a pledge they are following the Halloween 2020 Safe House Guidelines.
Kenosha County Health Director Dr. Jen Freiheit issued the followed guidelines:
For trick-or-treaters
Stay home if you’re sick.
Only trick-or-treat with people from your household.
Stay local. Avoid going to other parts of town or to another city.
Stay 6 feet apart from others not in your household.
Wear a mask covering BOTH your mouth and nose.
Do not reach your hands into the bowl to grab candy.
Hand sanitize frequently while out and about.
When you get home, wash hands before eating!
Get the flu vaccine before Halloween.
For households handing out treats
Do not hand out candy if you are sick.
Wear a mask covering both your mouth and nose.
Have only one person hand out individually wrapped candy while wearing gloves, OR leave individual grab bags or paper cups filled with goodies outside your door for children to take.
Use duct tape to mark 6-foot lines in front of your home, leading to your front door.
Position a distribution table between yourself and trick-or-treaters.
Distribute candy on a disinfected table to eliminate direct contact.
Wash hands often.
Get the flu vaccine before Halloween.
For everyone looking to celebrate Halloween responsibly
Avoid parties and celebrations — indoors and outdoors — with others who live outside of your household.
Avoid happy hours and socializing in bars.
Avoid any unmasked event.
Stay home if you’re sick.
Always stay 6 feet apart from others not from your household.
Printable flyers are available at www.kenoshacounty.org/2082/Halloween-2020.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!