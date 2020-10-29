Health Director: We're at critical level

More than 200 new cases of COVID-19 and 7 new deaths were reported in Kenosha County over the last 48 hour period.
Health Director Jen Freiheit joined health departments across southeast Wisconsin in jointly stating the region has reached a critical level of the pandemic.
“Southeastern Wisconsin is currently experiencing critically high levels of COVID-19 and significant spread in our communities,” a joint press release reads. “Taking extra precautions now will allow our schools to stay open, our businesses to remain operational, and it helps us all to protect our most vulnerable relatives and neighbors from the effects of COVID-19.”
Even though not all who test positive for COVID-19 experience a severe case of the virus, all risk spreading it to others – maybe without realizing it, the release reads.
“Given this surge, local health department efforts to control the spread of the virus have become increasingly strained,” health officials reported. “Demand has exceeded local public health capacity to effectively identify cases and conduct case investigation and contact tracing. In response to the surge in COVID-19 positive cases, local health departments will be prioritizing disease notification and investigation over contact notification.”
A “best effort” will still be made to notify and investigate everyone with a positive result and to inform those who may have been exposed to a positive individual. However, there may be delays.
“Additionally, the lack of notification, disease investigation and contact tracing capacity may result in
delayed notification and fewer attempted follow-ups by the health department,” according to the release.
To help stop the spread:
Individuals who test positive, need you to do the following:
Stay home and isolate for a minimum of 10 days after symptom onset per these instructions. If you did not have symptoms and were tested, remain isolated for 10 days from the date of testing.
You can return to work or school on day 11 if meeting the criteria (free of fever and improvement in other symptoms for 24 hours).
Notify your employer or school.
Notify your close contacts and ask them to quarantine for 14 days from the last day of contact with you.
Everyone should continue to:
Physically distance at least 6 feet from people with whom you do not live.
Wear a cloth face covering, unless unable to wear one for medical reasons.
Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
Stay home as much as possible, especially if you are sick. If symptomatic, get tested, and stay home while awaiting results.
Cooperate with public health officials if you have tested positive or are a close contact.
Businesses and community organizations use WEDC Guidelines. When possible encourage remote work opportunities to support physical distancing.
Retail, Hospitality, Restaurants/Bars: To the extent possible, limit person to person contact and encourage curbside pick-up/delivery options. Require masking/face coverings of staff and customers.
Gatherings: Gatherings with individuals outside of your household are not recommended at this time, including but not limited to bonfires, cookouts, sleepovers, weddings, golf outings, recreational leagues, and celebrations. Avoid unnecessary activities and travel within the community that puts you in contact with others.
