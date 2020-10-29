Health Director: We're at critical level

More than 200 new cases of COVID-19 and 7 new deaths were reported in Kenosha County over the last 48 hour period.

Health Director Jen Freiheit joined health departments across southeast Wisconsin in jointly stating the region has reached a critical level of the pandemic.

“Southeastern Wisconsin is currently experiencing critically high levels of COVID-19 and significant spread in our communities,” a joint press release reads. “Taking extra precautions now will allow our schools to stay open, our businesses to remain operational, and it helps us all to protect our most vulnerable relatives and neighbors from the effects of COVID-19.”

Even though not all who test positive for COVID-19 experience a severe case of the virus, all risk spreading it to others – maybe without realizing it, the release reads.

“Given this surge, local health department efforts to control the spread of the virus have become increasingly strained,” health officials reported. “Demand has exceeded local public health capacity to effectively identify cases and conduct case investigation and contact tracing. In response to the surge in COVID-19 positive cases, local health departments will be prioritizing disease notification and investigation over contact notification.”