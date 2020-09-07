Helping people a calling for Blackburn

“You’re walking into a traumatic, private moment in a person’s life,” Blackburn said. “And you have no idea what their back story is, so you have no idea of how they’re going to react.

“We try to do it in person. We try to do it as quickly as we can. But we want to make sure we have accurate data. We want to make sure we’re going to the right person. We want to get them inside, where we can get them sitting down, if possible. You never want to do it on the phone.”

The role of delivering such news also has been impacted by social media and the speed with which information is often put out to the public. That can be difficult if the next of kin finds out online, Blackburn said.

“When I was a young chaplain back in the ‘70s, we figured we had 24 to 48 hours to get to next of kin before they were going to find out through the grapevine,” he said. “Now you maybe have a couple hours at best, and even then you may be late.”

Helping each other

Blackburn and his fellow chaplain colleagues certainly aren’t immune to feeling the stresses, either.

And when that happens, he said he has a tight circle of friends he can lean on in tough times.