Helping people a calling for Blackburn

What started as a random call for help in 1978 turned into quite the 43-year career for Tim Blackburn.
And in reality, it was more like a passion — even a calling.
Blackburn will soon wrap up his time with a number of area departments, where he’s served for the last six as the chaplain for the Kenosha Fire Department, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Wisconsin State Patrol and Kenosha Sheriff’s Department.
Citing a reason to be closer to his family, which includes two children and eight grandchildren, Blackburn and his wife will leave their Somers home later this fall and head for Ohio.
He’ll take with him many memories — some good, some bad — of his career that began with a department in Minnesota after he was asked to calm down a situation with a barricaded neighbor who had a gun.
“I was standing there, talking to this person through the door, and after a while, he handed me the gun,” Blackburn said. “And I handed it to the law enforcement officer. They said, ‘We need you as a chaplain.’
“Law enforcement today would never do that. But back in the ‘70s, it was a small town in Minnesota, and they knew that I knew the person and thought I would be able to calm down the situation. That’s how I got started.”
Along the way, Blackburn has also served law enforcement agencies in Detroit, Cleveland and Chicago, before he and his wife landed in Somers. He’s been with the Sheriff’s Department since 2014, the State Patrol since 2016, the DNR since 2018 and last year added a role with the Kenosha Fire Department.
‘Deputies’ chaplain
Sheriff David Beth said Blackburn came to the department looking to help in any way he could — and quickly filled a void that Beth and his staff didn’t even know existed.
“He went on ride-a-longs, he wanted a uniform so he could go out and be part of the group,” Beth said. “He wanted to know what everyone was doing. He wanted to know how he could help. He wanted to be part of everyone’s life, and he was very good at it.”
Beth, who said the department has several chaplains on staff, added that Blackburn quickly settled into the unofficial role as the “deputies” chaplain.
“He liked that,” Beth said. “He liked going out and being in some action, seeing what we did. I think, at times, we didn’t have enough to keep him busy, so he went out and helped other agencies, which is wonderful.
“It was wonderful to have him here. It’s a huge hole in our heart when he walks out the door.”
Inside view
Blackburn, who said he completed a 16-week chaplain training track with the Detroit Police Academy in the 1980s, has 45 years of experience as a chaplain to go with his 43 at various levels of law enforcement.
He said he has between 700 and 800 hours of law enforcement training, has taught at a couple police academies, and also officiated at both weddings and funerals of some officers.
The job is not a one-size-fits-all situation.
“Just being there (is important), being a friend, but being somebody who knows their world enough to understand the stresses that most people don’t comprehend that an officer deals with,” Blackburn said.
His current chaplain role, which also will end here when he leaves for Ohio, is on a part-time basis with Grace Church in Racine. Blackburn works with the senior citizens ministry and also is in charge of safety, security and medical teams.
Having to make a choice early on to work within the jail or out on the streets, Blackburn said the latter clearly interested him.
“I’ve always worked with sworn officers out on the road,” he said. “I’ve put thousands of hours of patrol time in different squads.”
Different perspective
And by hitting the bricks with the officers on the street and being on the scenes, Blackburn said he has a much different perspective about the profession than an average citizen may have.
“I have the privilege of getting inside the blue line of law enforcement that not many people have the opportunity to be a part of,” he said. “First responders are a unique group of people. They deal with everybody else’s stress all day long, and it takes its toll on them.”
Blackburn cited a statistic that stated, in the average career of a law enforcement officer, they will experience 187 critical incidents. It’s how the officers deal with those moments that oftentimes makes the difference between a long and prosperous career and a short and perhaps volatile one.
“They have to figure out how to cope with (the stress),” Blackburn said. “Some figure out how to do it well, and they’re the ones who retire after 30 years, are still married to their same spouse and have happy kids.
“Some don’t figure out how to do that, so they’ve gone through three or four wives, they have angry kids and probably have a stack of disciplinary sheets in their file because they haven’t figured out how to do that.”
Difficult job
Of all the hats Blackburn has worn, perhaps one of the toughest is taking part in a death notification.
The range of emotions he’s experienced from family members who have lost someone has run the gamut, Blackburn said, but given the circumstances, they’re also very understandable.
“You’re walking into a traumatic, private moment in a person’s life,” Blackburn said. “And you have no idea what their back story is, so you have no idea of how they’re going to react.
“We try to do it in person. We try to do it as quickly as we can. But we want to make sure we have accurate data. We want to make sure we’re going to the right person. We want to get them inside, where we can get them sitting down, if possible. You never want to do it on the phone.”
The role of delivering such news also has been impacted by social media and the speed with which information is often put out to the public. That can be difficult if the next of kin finds out online, Blackburn said.
“When I was a young chaplain back in the ‘70s, we figured we had 24 to 48 hours to get to next of kin before they were going to find out through the grapevine,” he said. “Now you maybe have a couple hours at best, and even then you may be late.”
Helping each other
Blackburn and his fellow chaplain colleagues certainly aren’t immune to feeling the stresses, either.
And when that happens, he said he has a tight circle of friends he can lean on in tough times.
“We have to practice what we preach,” Blackburn said. “We tell people not to hold it in, don’t stuff it, because it will come back to haunt you later. We know that we have to model that ourselves as well.
“In some ways, that’s part of the role of a pastor. Most people have no idea of people’s baggage their pastor has to carry, and yet, who do they tell it to? Everybody comes and dumps their load on the pastor. ... Part of good seminary training for pastors is to help us to have some coping skills to be able to serve people well without becoming a casualty as well.”
Next up for Blackburn and his wife is a chance to be within just minutes and not several hundred miles from their two children and eight (soon to be nine) grandchildren when they move to Ohio.
Aside from what is likely to be a long to-do list once they arrive, Blackburn said he plans to enjoy a couple acres of land, but also with an eye on continuing his work.
After all, a new location opens up many more doors to keep helping, and he plans to make that offer to local law enforcement near his new home.
“God has allowed me to be blessed with an amazing amount of both training and experience over the years,” Blackburn said. “I think it’s my duty not to waste it. Whatever doors are open for investing in other people’s lives, as long as we have the health to do that, we’ll continue to do that.
“I’m not really retiring, I’m just re-purposing. I won’t be getting a paycheck, but that’s alright. We’ll function anyway.”
