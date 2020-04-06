Herzing renovation of former Kenosha News building to benefit from state grant

Hill said, of the 52,000-square-foot building, Herzing would be occupying about 42,000 square feet with nine classrooms, eight state-of-the-art labs and gathering spaces for students and staff. The majority of the Kenosha campus’ students are studying nursing, for which Herzing has one-year, LPN and three-year BSN programs.

Hill said the remaining 10,000 square feet, mainly the warehouse area or the former pressroom remain unoccupied, for now, “with the potential of attracting a coffeehouse” or restaurant.

On time despite virus

Even amid the pandemic, the new campus is still on track to open for the fall semester in September.

“We’re currently still on that timeline. The governor, as you know, has issued a number of emergency orders based on COVID-19. There are caveats for essential construction. So, our construction firms are still working, still on schedule,” he said. “So, at this time, we don’t see a delay.”

Because of the crisis, Herzing courses have all transitioned to education online, he said. The transition began in mid-March first with lecture courses followed by clinical and simulated labs online.