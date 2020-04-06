Herzing renovation of former Kenosha News building to benefit from state grant

Work is underway downtown to transform the former Kenosha News building into a new campus for Herzing University.
Last fall, the university announced plans to lease the newspaper’s former space at 5800 Seventh Ave. Herzing would move from its existing campus at 4006 Washington Road to the remodeled building by September. The current campus will be vacated when the lease is up at the end of the year, Herzing officials said.
Last week, the city of Kenosha received a $250,000 community development investment grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to help Herzing University relocate. The grant agreement was approved by the City Council on March 16.
According to the agreement, the grant would support the relocation to downtown Kenosha, aligning with longstanding plans with the city and the Kenosha Area Business Alliance to revitalize the area.
The $6.1 million project includes acquisition, renovation and construction and relocation costs.
"A vibrant downtown is vital to a community's overall economic success, and this relocation will play a key role in bringing more visitors to downtown Kenosha," Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of the state’s economic development corporation, said in a statement. "Herzing’s choice to remain in Wisconsin means they will continue to attract students, faculty and staff from both in and out of state."
Mayor John Antaramian called Herzing’s relocation to the downtown a “welcome addition.”
"Having hundreds of students coming downtown on a regular basis, frequenting restaurants and shops, will be a boon for local businesses — and the students will benefit from having a campus close to a walkable and vibrant retail and entertainment district," he said.
Jeff Hill, Herzing’s regional president overseeing the Kenosha and Madison campuses, said he was grateful and proud of their recognition of the university’s commitment to the community.
A key anchor institution
The campus, according to officials, will be a key anchor institution in downtown along with Froedtert South, with which the university also partners. Herzing’s nursing and business degree programs would serve as a pipeline for area employers, including Froedtert South, Uline and Aurora Health Care.
“Adding an academic institution to our downtown will quickly become a valuable feature of our city's culture," said the business alliance vice president, Heather Wessling Grosz.
Hill said last week the overhaul of the former newspaper building’s interior has begun.
“We’ve gutted just about everything, and we’re rehabbing it,” he said. “We have almost all of the framing up for the classrooms. The labs are framed out. A lot of the electrical and plumbing work is going on now. We’re definitely on schedule for continuing the project and being done in the fall.”
Hill said, of the 52,000-square-foot building, Herzing would be occupying about 42,000 square feet with nine classrooms, eight state-of-the-art labs and gathering spaces for students and staff. The majority of the Kenosha campus’ students are studying nursing, for which Herzing has one-year, LPN and three-year BSN programs.
Hill said the remaining 10,000 square feet, mainly the warehouse area or the former pressroom remain unoccupied, for now, “with the potential of attracting a coffeehouse” or restaurant.
On time despite virus
Even amid the pandemic, the new campus is still on track to open for the fall semester in September.
“We’re currently still on that timeline. The governor, as you know, has issued a number of emergency orders based on COVID-19. There are caveats for essential construction. So, our construction firms are still working, still on schedule,” he said. “So, at this time, we don’t see a delay.”
Because of the crisis, Herzing courses have all transitioned to education online, he said. The transition began in mid-March first with lecture courses followed by clinical and simulated labs online.
“We don’t have students currently on campus. We’re hopeful that by September this emergency will pass and we’ll be back on campus. If not, we’ll continue to teach our students online,” he said.
Nursing education, he said, is about 70 percent lecture or basic skills lab, and 30 percent clinical education with students typically working at a hospital or health care setting. Because of state orders intended to slow the coronavirus' spread, clinical partner centers restricted student access.
“Our students are able, thankfully, to continue progressing in their education. We’re able to create simulated lab experiences for them until this public health crisis gets resolved,” he said.
Herzing, a private, not-for-profit institution founded in 1965, has 7,000 students currently enrolled systemwide. The university caters to adult learners who are degree-focused.
The Kenosha campus has more than 620 student enrolled in degree programs with 85 to 90 percent studying to be nurses and others pursuing degrees in business, technology, health care management, informatics and legal studies.
The university, he said, is committed to serving the needs of the community to graduate qualified nurses, a field that continues to grow in demand.
“We’ve adapted pretty significantly over the 50 years that we’ve been in operation. We’re grounded by our mission, which is to educate, support and empower all students for success in work, learning and engagement in our communities and in a global society,” he said. “Ideally, we want to be the best partner we can to students pursuing their careers.
“There’s currently a great need for health care workers in the community, and unfortunately, the current health crisis we’re going through really enforces it."
