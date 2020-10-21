High school boys soccer: Bradford advances to regional final

Tremper hosts sixth-seeded Franklin a regional final at 7 p.m. Saturday at Ameche Field.

Franklin 3, Indian Trail 0

The seventh-seeded Sabers blanked the third-seeded Hawks in a Division-1 regional semifinal Tuesday at Jaskwhich Stadium.

No other details were available to the News as of Wednesday morning.

Central 1, Waterford 0

Joey Pflug finally broke a scoreless tie in the 78th minute by converting an Andrew Hernandez assist, and it was enough for the fifth-seeded Falcons in their Division-1 regional semifinal Tuesday at fourth-seeded Waterford.

Central advances to a regional final at top-seeded and fourth-ranked Elkhorn at 1 p.m. Saturday.

"With wet grass and a wet ball, there is also some luck involved," Central coach Jon Kao said of Tuesday's victory. "I was pleased that our defense of Dylan Bruni, Jack Weis, Austin Dawson and Jacob Meredith were able to play cleanly in these conditions. Keeper Max Weis picked a great time to deliver a clean sheet, but the defense worked really hard to limit Max's work, as he only needed to make four saves.