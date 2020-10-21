High school boys soccer: Bradford advances to regional final

Erick Villalobos scored two goals to lead the fourth-seeded Bradford boys soccer team to a 4-1 victory over Union Grove in a WIAA Division-1 regional semifinal Tuesday in Union Grove.
The Red Devils advance to face top-seeded Muskego in a regional final at 1 p.m. Saturday in Muskego.
Tuesday's match was scoreless until Villalobos converted from 20 yards out off a Martin Torres pass in the 38th minute.
Villalobos assisted a David Carillo goal just two minutes later for a 2-0 halftime lead, then Villalobos scored on a penalty kick after Jelani Lawson was fouled in the box in the 67th minute and Carillo assisted a Michael DeLuca goal for the Red Devils' final tally.
"This was a good effort from the entire team," Bradford coach Scott Wolf said. "Our midfielders were able to be dangerous throughout the game with attacking runs behind the defense. The team is looking forward to continuing its strong play when it travels to Muskego."
Tremper 6, Oak Creek 1
The second-seeded Trojans advanced with ease in a Division-1 regional semifinal against the seventh-seeded Knights on Tuesday in Oak Creek.
James Olsen and Vincent Bennage scored two goals apiece for Tremper, Nicholas Ruffolo and Daniel Chiappetta scored one each, Chiappetta added two assists and Ryan Whynott and Bennage each had an assist.
Tremper hosts sixth-seeded Franklin a regional final at 7 p.m. Saturday at Ameche Field.
Franklin 3, Indian Trail 0
The seventh-seeded Sabers blanked the third-seeded Hawks in a Division-1 regional semifinal Tuesday at Jaskwhich Stadium.
No other details were available to the News as of Wednesday morning.
Central 1, Waterford 0
Joey Pflug finally broke a scoreless tie in the 78th minute by converting an Andrew Hernandez assist, and it was enough for the fifth-seeded Falcons in their Division-1 regional semifinal Tuesday at fourth-seeded Waterford.
Central advances to a regional final at top-seeded and fourth-ranked Elkhorn at 1 p.m. Saturday.
"With wet grass and a wet ball, there is also some luck involved," Central coach Jon Kao said of Tuesday's victory. "I was pleased that our defense of Dylan Bruni, Jack Weis, Austin Dawson and Jacob Meredith were able to play cleanly in these conditions. Keeper Max Weis picked a great time to deliver a clean sheet, but the defense worked really hard to limit Max's work, as he only needed to make four saves.
"The midfield was also able to dominate the middle and distribute into the attack again, and we created enough chances where one dropped. It was quite an exciting game, but now we have work to do against Elkhorn."
Mukwonago 10, Wilmot 0
The seventh-seeded Panthers had their season end at second-seeded Mukwonago in a Division-1 regional semifinal Tuesday.
Mukwonago hosts third-seeded Lake Geneva Badger in a regional final at 1 p.m. Saturday.
