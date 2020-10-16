High school boys soccer: Bradford boys soccer shuts out Indian Trail

The Bradford boys soccer team shut out Indian Trail, 2-0, in a Southeast Conference match Thursday at Bradford Stadium.

Nick Serrano scored his first varsity goal in the 28th minute off a Jelani Lawson slot pass from the end line to give the Red Devils a 1-0 lead, then Christian Andrade converted an Erick Villalobos cross in the 75th for an insurance tally.

It was also Bradford's first shutout of the season, and coach Scott Wolf cited the play of defenders Brodie Klinefelter and Nate Klemp, in addition to goalkeeper Mason Runyard.

"(Thursday) was a great way to send off our seniors on Senior Night," Wolf said. "... I'm excited to build off the two wins this week and use that momentum in our first payoff game next week at Union Grove (in Tuesday's WIAA Division-1 regional semifinals)."

No details were provided for Indian Trail.

Tremper 9, Oak Creek 0

Vincent Bennage erupted for five goals and an assist as the Trojans capped their regular season with an SEC rout of the host Knights on Thursday.

James Olsen added two goals and four assists, Aiden Schwalbe tallied a goal and an assist, Collin Droessler scored once and Ryan Whynott and Conner Heath each had an assist.