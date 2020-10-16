High school boys soccer: Bradford boys soccer shuts out Indian Trail

The Bradford boys soccer team shut out Indian Trail, 2-0, in a Southeast Conference match Thursday at Bradford Stadium.
Nick Serrano scored his first varsity goal in the 28th minute off a Jelani Lawson slot pass from the end line to give the Red Devils a 1-0 lead, then Christian Andrade converted an Erick Villalobos cross in the 75th for an insurance tally.
It was also Bradford's first shutout of the season, and coach Scott Wolf cited the play of defenders Brodie Klinefelter and Nate Klemp, in addition to goalkeeper Mason Runyard.
"(Thursday) was a great way to send off our seniors on Senior Night," Wolf said. "... I'm excited to build off the two wins this week and use that momentum in our first payoff game next week at Union Grove (in Tuesday's WIAA Division-1 regional semifinals)."
No details were provided for Indian Trail.
Tremper 9, Oak Creek 0
Vincent Bennage erupted for five goals and an assist as the Trojans capped their regular season with an SEC rout of the host Knights on Thursday.
James Olsen added two goals and four assists, Aiden Schwalbe tallied a goal and an assist, Collin Droessler scored once and Ryan Whynott and Conner Heath each had an assist.
Tremper, seeded No. 2, plays again at Oak Creek, seeded No. 7, in a WIAA Division-1 regional semifinal on Tuesday.
Central 5, Burlington 2
Nolan Bruni recorded a hat trick, and the visiting Falcons built a 3-1 halftime lead en route to a Southern Lakes Conference victory Thursday.
Dominic Arturi and Petar Minic each tallied a goal and an assist for Central, Joey Pflug had two assists and Vuk Minic added an assist.
"Nolan was allowed to be very dangerous, because our midfield was able to distribute into the attacking third very well," Central coach Jon Kao said. "Players coming off the bench, like Andrew Hernandez, also contributed to establishing our presence in the midfield."
Racine Prairie 2, St. Joseph 0
The Lancers battled the Prairie Hawks, ranked No. 1 in Division-3 in the state coaches poll, to a scoreless tie at halftime but just couldn't crack the scoreboard in a Metro Classic Conference loss at Prairie on Wednesday.
Robert Jenewein made eight saves in net for St. Joseph.
"In the first half, we played aggressive, we were solid defensively, and matched Prairie at every level of the field," St. Joseph coach Gino Alia said. "The second half was a different story. Prairie amped up its intensity, and we had too many breakdowns, gave up too many chances and struggled to create any scoring opportunities.
"... At a minimum, we gained a better sense of how we can and need to play as we head into the playoffs."
