High school boys volleyball: Indian Trail claims SEC title outright

“Our guys have got to bring it mentally. We have to take the chip off our shoulder, have fun, and we will be there.”

Indian Trail dominated game two before falling behind in game three. But a strong run put the Hawks up 22-16 and on the brink of a win.

After a timeout, Tremper showed life with a 5-0 run, but Moreland answered with a kill he finessed into the back corner and an emphatic, straight-up-and-down boomer that ended the game.

Sharkey said Wilmot, Tremper and Central will all be formidable opponents, but he’s confident his team can return to state. The undefeated Falcons feature a 6-foot-8 hitter, and Indian Trail will need to beat its county competition to advance to state.

“The way we played tonight shows we can play clean volleyball at a very high level and stay aggressive and not get timid,” Sharkey added. “They just want to make it as far as possible, and they’re going to do whatever it takes.

"As coaches, we’re going to challenge them. Every day, I can see a smile on their faces behind the mask, because they’re just happy they can play. They don’t want it to end.”

Here are some other boys volleyball highlights from the past week:

Indian Trail 3, Bradford 0