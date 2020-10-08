High school cross country: Central's Allen, Eiler win again

Central juniors Will Allen and Ariana Eiler had a perfect week in the Kenosha County high school cross country ranks.

Allen and Eiler won the boys and girls races, respectively, in the Falcon Invitational at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course on Thursday, a week after they each won their respective races in the Kenosha County Meet on Oct. 1 at the same course.

On Thursday, Allen was the only boys runner to finish under 17 minutes, crossing the finish line in 16 minutes, 26.6 seconds. Eiler, meanwhile, nipped Wilmot's Amber Blount for first place in the girls race, finishing in 20:44.6 to Blount's 20:51.4.

Central won the five-team boys field with 30 points, just ahead of Elkhorn's 38. The top two team spots in the girls field were reversed, with the Elks in first with 32 points and the Falcons in second with 45.

Central's Daniel Koffen finished behind Allen in the boys race with a second-place time of 17:03.4, while Dylan Hartnek was fourth for the Falcons in 17:25.4. Also scoring for Central were Travis Verhaalen (ninth, 18:18.9) and Steven Verhaalen (15th, 18:45.1).

Wilmot finished fourth in the boys field with 105 points, led by Cael Handorf (12th, 18:27.2), Josh Melka (26th, 19:31.1) and Caleb Bruley (27th, 19:33).