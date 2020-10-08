High school cross country: Central's Allen, Eiler win again

Central juniors Will Allen and Ariana Eiler had a perfect week in the Kenosha County high school cross country ranks.
Allen and Eiler won the boys and girls races, respectively, in the Falcon Invitational at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course on Thursday, a week after they each won their respective races in the Kenosha County Meet on Oct. 1 at the same course.
On Thursday, Allen was the only boys runner to finish under 17 minutes, crossing the finish line in 16 minutes, 26.6 seconds. Eiler, meanwhile, nipped Wilmot's Amber Blount for first place in the girls race, finishing in 20:44.6 to Blount's 20:51.4.
Central won the five-team boys field with 30 points, just ahead of Elkhorn's 38. The top two team spots in the girls field were reversed, with the Elks in first with 32 points and the Falcons in second with 45.
Central's Daniel Koffen finished behind Allen in the boys race with a second-place time of 17:03.4, while Dylan Hartnek was fourth for the Falcons in 17:25.4. Also scoring for Central were Travis Verhaalen (ninth, 18:18.9) and Steven Verhaalen (15th, 18:45.1).
Wilmot finished fourth in the boys field with 105 points, led by Cael Handorf (12th, 18:27.2), Josh Melka (26th, 19:31.1) and Caleb Bruley (27th, 19:33).
Shoreland Lutheran, meanwhile, placed fifth with 139 points. Leading the Pacers was Angel Ayala, who placed 30th in 19:42.4.
Christian Life didn't have enough runners to post a boys team score, but the Eagles still had some strong performances. Jared Bandholz placed 24th in 19:24.8, while Alex St. John was 25th in 19:29.4 for the Eagles.
Girls
In addition to Eiler, the Falcons had a top-five finisher in Abbey Hart, who placed third in 21:22.
Also scoring for Central were Julia MacIntyre (13th, 22:18.8), Gina Grenyo (16th, 23:32.5) and Margaret Gillmore (18th, 23:56.7).
Shoreland, meanwhile, placed third with 67 points. Kyrie Patterson (eighth, 22:04.2), Belle Zarling (14th, 22:23.3), Lydia Zarling (15th, 22:25.1) and Abbie Lange (17th, 23:55.1) all finished in the top 20 for the Pacers.
After Blount, Helena Gomez (27th, 25:31.2) had the top finish for Wilmot, which finished fourth with 96 points.
Christian Life placed fifth with 131 points, led by Caroline Smith-Wehause (42nd, 29:20.5).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!