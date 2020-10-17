High school cross country: Central's Allen second, Eiler third in SLC Meet

Central juniors Will Allen and Ariana Eiler placed second and third, respectively, in the Southern Lakes Conference Cross Country Meet on Thursday at Lutherdale Camp in Elkhorn.
Allen posted a time of 16 minutes, 39.12 seconds in the 55-runner boys field to finish just barely behind Lake Geneva Badger sophomore Jackson Albanese (16:37.68), while Eiler finished the 53-runner girls race in 21:12.29, behind Waterford senior Kelsey Radobicky (20:11.83) and Union Grove sophomore Riley Kayler (20:20.35).
Boys
The Falcons, meanwhile, placed second in the seven-team boys standings with 70 points, behind Badger's 32. Wilmot finished sixth with 160 points.
Scoring for Central in addition to Allen were Dan Koffen (11th, 17:52.16), Dylan Hartnek (12th, 17:57.46), Travis Verhaalen (23rd, 18:52.01) and Steven Verhaalen (26th, 18:59.17).
Kieran Kendall finished 24th in 18:54.02 to lead Wilmot, followed by Josh Melka (29th, 19:25.19), Caleb Bruley (31st, 19:29.1), Christian Obertin (48th, 20:50.51) and Shane Fielder (50th, 20:50.93).
Girls
With Eiler leading the way, the Falcons finished fifth in the seven-team girls standings with 110 points. Wilmot was seventh with 173 points, while Waterford won the girls team title with 47.
Scoring for Central in addition to Eiler were Abbey Hart (eighth, 21:26.49), Julia MacIntyre (29th, 23:17.61), Margaret Gillmore (37th, 23:55.12) and Gina Grenyo (38th, 24:12.79).
Amber Blount ran to a top-10 finish for the Panthers, placing sixth in 21:17.29.
Also scoring for Wilmot were Emilee Olenick (33rd, 23:41.32), Helena Gomez (44th, 24:59.18), Olivia Raymond (49th, 26:07.11) and Isabelle Stypia (53rd, 32:12.32).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!