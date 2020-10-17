High school cross country: Central's Allen second, Eiler third in SLC Meet

Central juniors Will Allen and Ariana Eiler placed second and third, respectively, in the Southern Lakes Conference Cross Country Meet on Thursday at Lutherdale Camp in Elkhorn.

Allen posted a time of 16 minutes, 39.12 seconds in the 55-runner boys field to finish just barely behind Lake Geneva Badger sophomore Jackson Albanese (16:37.68), while Eiler finished the 53-runner girls race in 21:12.29, behind Waterford senior Kelsey Radobicky (20:11.83) and Union Grove sophomore Riley Kayler (20:20.35).

Boys

The Falcons, meanwhile, placed second in the seven-team boys standings with 70 points, behind Badger's 32. Wilmot finished sixth with 160 points.

Scoring for Central in addition to Allen were Dan Koffen (11th, 17:52.16), Dylan Hartnek (12th, 17:57.46), Travis Verhaalen (23rd, 18:52.01) and Steven Verhaalen (26th, 18:59.17).

Kieran Kendall finished 24th in 18:54.02 to lead Wilmot, followed by Josh Melka (29th, 19:25.19), Caleb Bruley (31st, 19:29.1), Christian Obertin (48th, 20:50.51) and Shane Fielder (50th, 20:50.93).

Girls