High school cross country: St. Joseph boys win Metro Classic title

Led by senior Rocco Matteucci's third-place finish, the St. Joseph boys cross country team captured its 11th consecutive Metro Classic Conference title on Thursday at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course.
Matteucci crossed the finish line in 17 minutes, 42.7 seconds, behind only Whitefish Bay Dominican/Eastbrook Academy senior Aidan Phillips (17:05.5) and Dominican/Eastbrook senior Joshua Lesac (17:19.1).
In the team standings, St. Joseph and Racine Prairie tied for the least amount of points with 50, so the tiebreaker for first place came down to the sixth and seventh runners, who didn't factor into the point totals.
St. Joseph seniors Daniel San Nicolas (18th, 19:43.3) and Giancarlo Smith (20th, 19:46) crossed the finish line before Prairie's sixth and seventh runners, so the Lancers won the team title.
"We knew going into the meet that we would face a stiff challenge from Racine Prairie, who had been running faster times than us all season," St. Joseph coach Jon Furreness said. "Our boys embraced the challenge and ran a spirited race in a back-and-forth affair.
"... The boys team produced 11 personal-best times while delivering their best team effort so far this season. It was inspiring to see a group of boys racing for each other, fulfilling the 'run as one' mantra."
Also scoring for the Lancers in addition to Matteucci were senior Hayden Dippel (10th, 18:51.6), senior Joseph Istvanek (11th, 19:04.6), junior Ethan Esposito (12th, 19:10.3) and sophomore Aidan Mullen (14th, 19:24.1).
Shoreland Lutheran, meanwhile, placed fifth in the seven-team boys standings with 134 points, led by sophomore Angel Ayala's 17th-place finish in 19:29.7.
Girls
Shoreland sophomore Belle Zarling finished eighth in 22:10.3 and senior Lydia Zarling placed 10th in 22:17.9 to lead the Pacers to a second-place finish in the six-team girls team standings with 54 points.
Greendale Martin Luther junior Sophia Moravec won the girls individual title with a time of 19:38.5, while Burlington Catholic Central totaled 34 points to claim the girls team title.
Senior Kyrie Patterson (12th, 22:35.1), sophomore Abbie Lange (16th, 23:22.4) and junior Ella Van Buren (23rd, 24:11) round out the scoring for Shoreland.
St. Joseph was fifth in the girls team standings with 110 points, with freshman Stella Matteucci (18th, 23:29.5) leading the way.
