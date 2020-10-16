High school cross country: St. Joseph boys win Metro Classic title

Led by senior Rocco Matteucci's third-place finish, the St. Joseph boys cross country team captured its 11th consecutive Metro Classic Conference title on Thursday at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course.

Matteucci crossed the finish line in 17 minutes, 42.7 seconds, behind only Whitefish Bay Dominican/Eastbrook Academy senior Aidan Phillips (17:05.5) and Dominican/Eastbrook senior Joshua Lesac (17:19.1).

In the team standings, St. Joseph and Racine Prairie tied for the least amount of points with 50, so the tiebreaker for first place came down to the sixth and seventh runners, who didn't factor into the point totals.

St. Joseph seniors Daniel San Nicolas (18th, 19:43.3) and Giancarlo Smith (20th, 19:46) crossed the finish line before Prairie's sixth and seventh runners, so the Lancers won the team title.

"We knew going into the meet that we would face a stiff challenge from Racine Prairie, who had been running faster times than us all season," St. Joseph coach Jon Furreness said. "Our boys embraced the challenge and ran a spirited race in a back-and-forth affair.