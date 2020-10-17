High school football: Central falls, St. Joseph wins

"Elkhorn's running backs ran very hard," Franz said. "Union Grove's running backs ran very hard. We need to be able to respond to that physicality, but that's not something you can really fix in three or four days."

Central's opponents are averaging 42.5 points per game, something the defensive-minded Franz isn't used to seeing. He was the defensive coordinator for some stellar units during his time as an assistant at Wilmot, and he joked that those teams may not have given up as many points all season as the Falcons have in four games this season.

Again, though, it's all part of the process.

"Our kids are playing really hard," Franz said. "It's not anything that they're doing wrong with effort. There's mental mistakes and sometimes there's physical mismatches, and those two things combined lead to a lot of points.

"... I know defensively, we have a lot of potential. It's just not there yet, but we'll get there."

Central also lost junior quarterback Michael Mulhollon to injury in the second quarter Saturday. He didn't return to the game, but Franz said he doesn't expect Mulhollon to be out long-term.

Junior Viny Greco took the rest of the snaps against the Broncos.