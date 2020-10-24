High school football roundup: Shoreland wins big, Wilmot shut out

The Shoreland Lutheran football team forced four turnovers and controlled the line of scrimmage Friday night to notch a dominating 48-12 Metro Classic Conference win over St. Thomas More at Saint Francis.

With the senior trio of Gabe Woller, Paul Otto and Eddie McFarland leading the way along the offensive line, Shoreland totaled 146 rushing yards in improving to 2-3.

It was also another positive sign for Shoreland coach Paul Huebner, who continues to coax and develop his team in the small-school crucible that is the Metro Classic schedule.

"Being able to execute things better each week, win or lose, I think that they do see that," Huebner said late Friday night in a phone interview. "We're able to point those things out on film. The same plays, the same stuff, we just keep getting better and better and better at it. The kids are executing better and more confident with it.

"Even in practice now, they can do situational-type stuff. They have have a feel for what plays they want to run offensively, because they know what I'm going to call and they know what they can execute well."