High school football roundup: Tremper, Shoreland fall

First-year Tremper football coach Colin Zalokar knows he has his work cut out to improve a program that went 11-35 over the previous five seasons and hasn't secured a playoff bid since 2010.

So it's not the win-loss totals he's been been frustrated with this season, but rather the manner in which the Trojans are losing.

It was the same story Friday night, as Tremper fell into a 33-0 hole and didn't score until the fourth quarter in a 33-14 Southeast Conference defeat at Oak Creek. The Trojans are now 0-3 and have been outscored 113-27 against three opponents all ranked in the top 10 of the latest Division-1 state coaches poll.

"It seems like every week we go out, and it's the same story," Zalokar said in a phone interview Friday night. "You fight hard, you play a team that's big, strong, fast, and we put ourselves in the hole with mental mistakes and things like that.

"It's the same story on repeat every week, and it's unfortunate. But a good team is going to find a way to fix those things. That's our goal, is to try to get better every week."