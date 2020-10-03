High school football: Shoreland rolls past St. Francis; CLS falls to St. John's

In his 10th season at the helm, Shoreland Lutheran football coach Paul Huebner knows how to develop a program, so over the past couple years he hasn't concerned himself too deeply with his young Pacers' win-loss record.
Still, it's nice to win.
After suffering a 47-0 blanking at the hands of a strong Greendale Martin Luther squad in Week 1, Shoreland bounced back in a big way Friday night by dominating host St. Francis in a 49-14 Metro Classic Conference victory to improve to 1-1.
"Being able to get everybody in and get everybody some playing time on both sides of the ball is good," Huebner said in a phone interview late Friday night. "It's good for morale. As coaches we can see growth happening, but high school boys don't necessarily — can't understand the growth that they're making, one percent at a time.
"It's nice to experience a little bit of success and have a win."
The Pacers wasted no time in building a big lead over the Mariners, as they scored 21 first-quarter points on junior Nolan Cipov's nine-yard run, junior Jared Babiak's four-yard run and senior quarterback Sawyer Smith's 17-yard scoring strike to senior Konnor Hill for the first of Hill's three touchdown catches. Smith added all three extra points.
Smith tossed another pair of touchdown passes, 30 yards to junior Ryan Strutz and 68 yards to Smith, and added both extra points in the second quarter to give the Pacers a 35-0 halftime lead.
Smith added a fourth touchdown pass with a 29-yard strike to Smith in the third quarter, then sophomore Will Craig scored on a five-yard run in the fourth to close out Shoreland's scoring.
Smith finished 7-of-10 for 193 yards with the four touchdown passes and no interceptions. Hill finished with 129 yards receiving on four catches and the three scores, Cipov gained 89 yards on 10 rushing attempts and Babiak ran for 76 yards on just seven carries.
Defensively, sophomore defensive back Tony Moyao intercepted two passes and made some key special teams tackles in what Huebner called "a phenomenal game."
Support Local Journalism
Most importantly, Huebner said, the Pacers dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.
"Our offensive line and defensive line was physically dominant, which was the best part," he said. "Protecting Sawyer, opening up holes in the running game.
"... It was good to see. That group has really come together, a couple of senior guys who are starting to mesh really well. The work that they put in the weight room is really paying off for them. Big, strong, physical guys, being able to finally push other people around was good to see."
Also good to see for everyone was a victory.
"Really proud of the kids," Huebner said. "Best they've played all year. It's great to see them come together, because it's been a tough couple weeks again with just transitioning into a new way of doing things, with all the COVID stuff.
"Having to play a tough opponent last week in Martin Luther right off the bat was an eye-opening experience, for sure. But the kids battled back this week, reset their focus and came together and executed really well."
St. John's NW Military 18, Christian Life 7
The Eagles pulled within 12-7 with a third-quarter touchdown, but the Lancers scored the game's only fourth-quarter points to hang for a non-conference victory at Central High School in Paddock Lake on Friday night.
CLS dropped to 0-2 with the defeat.
Sophomore quarterback Erik Decker finished 5-of-19 passing for 38 yards with three interceptions for the Eagles. No other stats or a scoring summary were provided for CLS as of noon Saturday.
Senior Donald Austin was dominant for St. John's (2-0), rushing for 240 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries.
INDIAN TRAIL VS OAK CREEK
INDIAN TRAIL VS OAK CREEK
INDIAN TRAIL VS OAK CREEK
INDIAN TRAIL VS OAK CREEK
INDIAN TRAIL VS OAK CREEK
INDIAN TRAIL VS OAK CREEK
INDIAN TRAIL VS OAK CREEK
INDIAN TRIAL VS OAK CREEK
INDIAN TRAIL VS OAK CREEK
CENTRAL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
CENTRAL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
CENTRAL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
CENTRAL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
CENTRAL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
CENTRAL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
CENTRAL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
INDIAN TRAIL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
INDIAN TRAIL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
INDIAN TRAIL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
INDIAN TRAIL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
INDIAN TRAIL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
INDIAN TRAIL VS OAK CREEK
WATCHING THE GAME FROM OUTSIDE THE FENCE
INDIAN TRAIL VS OAK CREEK
INDIAN TRIAL VS OAK CREEK
SJ Football 1
SJ Football 2
Sj Football 3
SJ Football 4
SJ Football 5
Central Football 1
Central Football 2
Central Football 3
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!