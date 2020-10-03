High school football: Shoreland rolls past St. Francis; CLS falls to St. John's

Smith added a fourth touchdown pass with a 29-yard strike to Smith in the third quarter, then sophomore Will Craig scored on a five-yard run in the fourth to close out Shoreland's scoring.

Smith finished 7-of-10 for 193 yards with the four touchdown passes and no interceptions. Hill finished with 129 yards receiving on four catches and the three scores, Cipov gained 89 yards on 10 rushing attempts and Babiak ran for 76 yards on just seven carries.

Defensively, sophomore defensive back Tony Moyao intercepted two passes and made some key special teams tackles in what Huebner called "a phenomenal game."

Most importantly, Huebner said, the Pacers dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.

"Our offensive line and defensive line was physically dominant, which was the best part," he said. "Protecting Sawyer, opening up holes in the running game.

"... It was good to see. That group has really come together, a couple of senior guys who are starting to mesh really well. The work that they put in the weight room is really paying off for them. Big, strong, physical guys, being able to finally push other people around was good to see."

Also good to see for everyone was a victory.