High school girls tennis: County players added to state draw

Seven county players will join the three that had already qualified automatically for the WIAA State Individual Girls Tennis Tournament, which will be held Thursday through Saturday at Lake Geneva Tennis.
In Division-1, Indian Trail sophomore Lainy Ristau was added as a special qualifier to the singles draw this weekend by a State Seeding Committee. Added to the doubles draw as special qualifiers were the Central duo of junior Alexandra Wells and senior Emily Wermeling and the Indian Trail team of juniors Ava Murawski and Srisupraja Kandrakota.
Already in the draw after qualifying automatically out of last week's sectional at Tremper were Central junior Tristin Jantz in singles and the Wilmot doubles team of senior Halle Rosenstreter and sophomore Gwen Hammond.
Rosenstreter and Hammond (7-2) received the No. 9 seed in the doubles draw and have a first-round bye.
That could set up an all-county second-round match on Thursday, as awaiting Rosenstreter and Hammond will be the winner of Thursday's 10:30 a.m. first-round match between Wells and Wermeling (12-2) and the Divine Savior Holy Angels undefeated senior tandem of Emily Martin and Julia Cyganiak (19-0).
Murawski and Kandrakota, meanwhile, enter state with a 7-2 record and will play the Nicolet duo of junior Kephely Igoni and sophomore Emma Kappel (23-12) at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
The winner of that match advances to Thursday's second round against the third-seeded Arrowhead team of sophomore Hannah Cady and senior Anna Long, which is 12-3 and has a first-round bye.
In singles, Jantz (12-4) is at the bottom of the bracket and faces Wausau West freshman Alexis Kloth (7-0) in the first round Thursday. The winner advances to Thursday's second round against No. 2 seed Elizabeth Sobieski of Muskego, who's 20-1 and has a first-round bye.
Ristau (9-3) takes on Franklin freshman Manu Usai (13-6) in Thursday's first round, with the winner facing fourth-seeded DeForest senior Samantha Fuchs, who's 12-0 and has a first-round bye.
Division-2
St. Joseph senior Hannah Altergott (5-5) reached the singles draw as a special qualifier and plays Kohler sophomore Sarah Horth (20-5) in Thursday's first round.
The winner advances to Friday's second-round against third-seeded East Troy sophomore Lauren Lindow (12-0), who has a first-round bye.
Additionally, the Racine Prairie doubles team of sophomore Jaclyn Palmen and freshman Lily Jorgenson (8-3) got into the draw and will play Ashland seniors Maddie Clevette and Abby Davidson (8-2) in Thursday's first round.
Indian Trail sophomore Lainy Ristau competes in a WIAA Division-1 girls tennis sectional in the singles draw at Tremper last week. This weekend, Ristau was among seven county players who were added as special qualifiers to the three that had already qualified automatically for the WIAA State Individual Tournament, scheduled for Thursday through Saturday at Lake Geneva Tennis.