High school girls tennis: County players added to state draw

Seven county players will join the three that had already qualified automatically for the WIAA State Individual Girls Tennis Tournament, which will be held Thursday through Saturday at Lake Geneva Tennis.

In Division-1, Indian Trail sophomore Lainy Ristau was added as a special qualifier to the singles draw this weekend by a State Seeding Committee. Added to the doubles draw as special qualifiers were the Central duo of junior Alexandra Wells and senior Emily Wermeling and the Indian Trail team of juniors Ava Murawski and Srisupraja Kandrakota.

Already in the draw after qualifying automatically out of last week's sectional at Tremper were Central junior Tristin Jantz in singles and the Wilmot doubles team of senior Halle Rosenstreter and sophomore Gwen Hammond.

Rosenstreter and Hammond (7-2) received the No. 9 seed in the doubles draw and have a first-round bye.

That could set up an all-county second-round match on Thursday, as awaiting Rosenstreter and Hammond will be the winner of Thursday's 10:30 a.m. first-round match between Wells and Wermeling (12-2) and the Divine Savior Holy Angels undefeated senior tandem of Emily Martin and Julia Cyganiak (19-0).