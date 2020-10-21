High school girls volleyball: Tremper knocks off Central

The Tremper girls volleyball team has set up a date with the top-seeded team in its regional.

In an all-county matchup Tuesday, the fifth-seeded Trojans knocked off fourth-seeded Central, 29-27, 18-25, 25-21, 25-22, in a WIAA Division-1 regional quarterfinal in Paddock Lake.

Tremper advances to play at Union Grove, the No. 1 seed, in a regional semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday.

"It was very nice to see our team come back to life during this match," Tremper coach Ashley Pecha said. "We came out focused on what we needed to do to be successful. We struggled at the service line and gave away free points but did a phenomenal job of battling back and making Central work to get us out of system.

"We played scrappy volleyball, allowing us to pick up Central's aggressive swings. This was a collective win for all of us. We worked hard in practice and came out on top."

The Trojans were led Lauren Coshun (four aces, 12 kills, two blocks, five digs), Meghan Ignarski (seven kills, seven blocks), Anna Hamm (three aces, 27 digs, two assists) and Brooke Clements (three aces, three kills, two blocks, 30 assists, 12 digs).

Meanwhile, the season ended for Central, but coach Megan Awe remained upbeat on just completing it.