High school girls volleyball: Tremper knocks off Central

The Tremper girls volleyball team has set up a date with the top-seeded team in its regional.
In an all-county matchup Tuesday, the fifth-seeded Trojans knocked off fourth-seeded Central, 29-27, 18-25, 25-21, 25-22, in a WIAA Division-1 regional quarterfinal in Paddock Lake.
Tremper advances to play at Union Grove, the No. 1 seed, in a regional semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday.
"It was very nice to see our team come back to life during this match," Tremper coach Ashley Pecha said. "We came out focused on what we needed to do to be successful. We struggled at the service line and gave away free points but did a phenomenal job of battling back and making Central work to get us out of system.
"We played scrappy volleyball, allowing us to pick up Central's aggressive swings. This was a collective win for all of us. We worked hard in practice and came out on top."
The Trojans were led Lauren Coshun (four aces, 12 kills, two blocks, five digs), Meghan Ignarski (seven kills, seven blocks), Anna Hamm (three aces, 27 digs, two assists) and Brooke Clements (three aces, three kills, two blocks, 30 assists, 12 digs).
Meanwhile, the season ended for Central, but coach Megan Awe remained upbeat on just completing it.
"Hats off to Tremper, they played a scrappy match and were consistent," she said. "We failed to capitalize on some key points in sets, and ultimately our errors got the best of us.
"The fact that we were able to get this far with our season and only have two matches cancelled is a feat in itself. I’m happy our seniors (and all athletes) were able to have a season."
Leading the Falcons were Lauren Foerster (14 kills, five aces, two blocks, nine digs), Karis Bridleman (eight kills, one block), Sydney Selburg (22 assists, two aces), Isabelle Quintero (three aces, nine digs) and Abby Conrad (14 digs).
Indian Trail 3, Wilmot 0
The third-seeded Hawks swept the sixth-seeded Panthers, 25-15, 26-24, 25-14, in a Division-1 regional quarterfinal Tuesday.
That sets up a regional semifinal match between Indian Trail and second-seeded Bradford at the Bradford Fieldhouse at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Red Devils had a first-round bye.
No other details were provided to the News as of Wednesday morning.
Shoreland Lutheran 3, Saint Francis 0
The third-seeded and host Pacers made quick work of the sixth-seeded Mariners, 25-10, 25-11, 25-8, in a Division-2 regional quarterfinal Tuesday.
Shoreland advances to face No. 2 seed East Troy in a regional semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday in East Troy.
No other details were provided to the News as of Wednesday morning.
