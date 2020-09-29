High school roundup: Bennage, Olsen lead Tremper soccer

Tremper's Vincent Bennage and James Olsen proved to be too much for Bradford in a Southeast Conference boys soccer match on Monday at Bradford Stadium.
The dynamic duo poured in three goals apiece to lead the Trojans to a 6-1 victory in the teams' first match this season.
Bennage also had an assist, while Nicholas Ruffalo, Collin Droessler and Evan Gustafson each had an assist for the Trojans.
Christian Andrade scored the Red Devils' lone goal, punching home a shot by Nick Serrano that had deflected off the post.
"The 1-2 combination of Bennage and Olsen gave the defense trouble throughout the game," Bradford coach Scott Wolf said. "I thought the team created many scoring opportunities throughout the game that just didn't find the back of the net."
Franklin 4, Indian Trail 1
The Hawks dropped the SEC match to the Sabers on Monday at Jaskwhich Stadium.
Alex Gutierrez scored Indian Trail's goal on a free kick in the second half, and Indian Trail coach Jeff Laurent praised the play of defender Chad Helmke and midfielder Angel Ortega.
St. Joseph 3, Racine Lutheran 0
The host Lancers blanked the Crusaders in a Metro Classic Conference match on Monday at Anderson/Troha Field.
Matt Schulte assisted an Andrew Alia goal in the 11th minute to give St. Joseph the lead, then freshman Keegan Bradley scored his first high school goal off a rebound in the 54th.
Alia's second goal, in the 58th minute, finished the scoring.
"This was a somewhat sloppy match, in part because we were trying some new things and guys were asked to play different positions," St. Joseph coach Gino Alia said. "Overall, the players responded well, as we continue to adjust to key players being out.
"In the second half, we did a much better job playing simple and making connections, and we were rewarded with opportunities and some great finishes."
Christian Life 4, SWCHA 0
The host Eagles won the non-conference match at Anderson/Troha Field on Monday.
Florin Saitis and Micheal Oware scored in the first half for CLS, then Oware scored again and Harley Riveria found the net on an Emmett Markesse assist in the second half.
David Sisson made two saves in net, and CLS coach Alan Krass praised the play of Nick Chavoulev and Caleb Stinespring on defense and Markesse at midfield.
Girls volleyball
Burlington 3, Central 0
The host Demons swept the Falcons in the Southern Lakes Conference match, 25-17, 25-7, 25-16.
Central was led by Isabelle Quintero (three aces, four digs), Sydney Selburg (14 assists, two kills, one ace), Lauren Foerster (seven kills, six digs, one block) and Abby Conrad (seven digs).
"The team did a much better job focusing on the controlables during the match and had some fantastic volleys," Central coach Megan Awe said. "Great bounce-back from a few days ago. Looking forward to having a homestand this week and celebrating our seniors."
Tremper-IT Vball 1
Tremper-IT Vball 2
Tremper-IT Vball 3
Tremper-IT Vball 4
Tremper-IT Vball 5
Tremper-IT Boys Soccer 3
Tremp-IT Soccer 1
Tremper-IT Soccer 2
Tremper-IT Soccer 4
Tremper-IT Soccer 5
TREMPER VS BRADFORD SWIMMING
TREMPER VS BRADFORD SWIMMING
TREMPER VS BRADFORD SWIMMING
TREMPER VS BRADFORD SWIMMING
TREMPER VS BRADFORD SWIMMING
TREMPER VS BRADFORD SWIMMING
Girls Vball 1
Girls Vball 2
Girls Vball 3
Girls Vball 4
Girls Vball 5
Girls Vball 6
Girls Vball 7
Girls Vball 8
Girls Vball 9
TREMPER SOCCER PRACTICE
TREMPER SOCCER PRACTICE
TREMPER SOCCER PRACTICE
TREMPER SOCCER PRACTICE
TREMPER SOCCER PRACTICE
TREMPER BRADFORD TENNIS
TREMPER BRADFORD TENNIS
TREMPER BRADFORD TENNIS
TREMPER BRADFORD TENNIS
Tremp-IT VBall 1
Tremp-IT VBall 2
Tremp-IT VBall 3
Tremp-IT VBall 4
Tremp-IT Girls VBall 5
Tremp-IT VBall 6
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!