High school roundup: Bennage, Olsen lead Tremper soccer

Matt Schulte assisted an Andrew Alia goal in the 11th minute to give St. Joseph the lead, then freshman Keegan Bradley scored his first high school goal off a rebound in the 54th.

Alia's second goal, in the 58th minute, finished the scoring.

"This was a somewhat sloppy match, in part because we were trying some new things and guys were asked to play different positions," St. Joseph coach Gino Alia said. "Overall, the players responded well, as we continue to adjust to key players being out.

"In the second half, we did a much better job playing simple and making connections, and we were rewarded with opportunities and some great finishes."

Christian Life 4, SWCHA 0

The host Eagles won the non-conference match at Anderson/Troha Field on Monday.

Florin Saitis and Micheal Oware scored in the first half for CLS, then Oware scored again and Harley Riveria found the net on an Emmett Markesse assist in the second half.

David Sisson made two saves in net, and CLS coach Alan Krass praised the play of Nick Chavoulev and Caleb Stinespring on defense and Markesse at midfield.

Girls volleyball