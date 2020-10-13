High school roundup: Bradford boys soccer team tops Indian Trail

The Bradford boys soccer team scored four unanswered goals against Indian Trail at Jaskwhich Stadium on Monday to notch a 5-2 Southeast Conference win.

The Red Devils got on the board in the sixth minute when Erick Villalobos converted a penalty kick after Michael DeLuca was fouled in the box.

The Hawks answered back with two straight goals for a 2-1 lead, one unassisted by Efrain Ramirez in the 11th minute and the other by Brogan Bear and assisted by Ramirez in the 22nd.

But Bradford erupted for three goals before halftime, as DeLuca assisted a Christian Andrade tally in the 24th minute, Nick Serrano assisted a David Carillo goal in the 30th and DeLuca notched an unassisted tally in the 33rd.

Carillo's second goal, also assisted by Serrano, in the 54th minute was the only scoring of the second half.

"I was very happy with the result," Bradford coach Scott Wolf said. "The team went down 2-1 early in the game but was able to fight back and control the flow of the game. The defense was able to limit Indian Trail to only a few quality shots on goal."

The teams meet again Thursday at Bradford Stadium.

Tremper 4, Oak Creek 0