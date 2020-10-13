High school roundup: Bradford boys soccer team tops Indian Trail

The Bradford boys soccer team scored four unanswered goals against Indian Trail at Jaskwhich Stadium on Monday to notch a 5-2 Southeast Conference win.
The Red Devils got on the board in the sixth minute when Erick Villalobos converted a penalty kick after Michael DeLuca was fouled in the box.
The Hawks answered back with two straight goals for a 2-1 lead, one unassisted by Efrain Ramirez in the 11th minute and the other by Brogan Bear and assisted by Ramirez in the 22nd.
But Bradford erupted for three goals before halftime, as DeLuca assisted a Christian Andrade tally in the 24th minute, Nick Serrano assisted a David Carillo goal in the 30th and DeLuca notched an unassisted tally in the 33rd.
Carillo's second goal, also assisted by Serrano, in the 54th minute was the only scoring of the second half.
"I was very happy with the result," Bradford coach Scott Wolf said. "The team went down 2-1 early in the game but was able to fight back and control the flow of the game. The defense was able to limit Indian Trail to only a few quality shots on goal."
The teams meet again Thursday at Bradford Stadium.
Tremper 4, Oak Creek 0
Senior Vincent Bennage scored all four goals as the Trojans blanked the Knights in an SEC match at Ameche Field on Monday.
Senior James Olsen had two assists, Daniel Chiappetta added one and Ben Wajerski got the shutout in net.
Tremper, which earned a No. 2 seed in the WIAA Division-1 regionals that begin next week, improved to 6-1.
St. Joseph 1, Racine St. Catherine's 1
The Lancers and Angels played to a Metro Classic Conference draw on Monday at Anderson Park/Troha Fields.
St. Catherine's, ranked No. 6 in Division-3 in the latest WisSports.net state coaches poll, grabbed a 1-0 lead on Victor Moreno's goal in the 10th minute.
St. Joseph countered midway through the first half when Andrew Alia converted for his 11th goal of the season. The teams then played a scoreless second half.
"This was a stark contrast to our match earlier this season (a 4-0 loss)," St. Joseph coach Gino Alia said. "St. Catherine's is a loaded and experienced team, and our players did a great job defending and holding their own. These types of quality matches go a long way in building confidence and composure, especially for our young players."
Alia also cited the play of junior defender Matt Schulte and freshman defender James Zematis.
Girls volleyball
St. Joseph 3, Greendale Martin Luther 0
The visiting Lancers swept the Spartans in a Metro Classic Conference match, 25-17, 25-17, 25-23, on Monday.
St. Joseph was led by Ellie Schuler (26 assists, seven kills), Tori Schuler (14 kills, 16 digs) and Marti Harrington (10 kills).
“We were able to work on our offense this game to get ready for regionals and played a solid serving game to lead us to a victory," St. Joseph coach Whitney Witthun said.
The Lancers earned a No. 1 seed for the WIAA Division-3 regionals, which begin next week.
